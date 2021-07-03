Animal Crossing: A guide for Blue weevil beetle 

Animal Crossing is filled with all kinds of creatures. Sea creatures, critters, bugs, insects and more (technically including villagers since they're mostly all animals) all roam the islands of New Horizons.

Some of these creatures are difficult to find while others will often fall into players' laps. Some of them carry a high price.

One of those Animal Crossing creatures is the blue weevil beetle. The beetle is a highly sought-after creature in New Horizons. Here's everything about these creatures.

Blue weevil beetle in Animal Crossing

The blue weevil beetle is a seasonal creature. It will only spawn in July and August in the Northern Hemisphere (January and February in the Southern Hemisphere). Since July has already started, Northern Hemisphere players can find the elusive beetle on their islands. With just a two-month window, the blue weevil beetle is one of the more uncommon bugs in New Horizons.

Upon donation to the museum and asking to learn more about this creature, the omniscient Blathers will tell players this: "Yes, yes. The blue weevil beetle does come in beautiful shades of blue and green. The colors are so bright, some say it looks like a living jewel. But I say it looks like a weevil...and weevil rhymes with EVIL. Draw your own conclusions from there. Hoot! I certainly have!"

Blue weevil beetle. Image via Animal Crossing Sell Price Guide

Once players have found more than one, or if they choose to ignore the museum and not donate the first beetle, these can be sold. They only go for 800 bells, which means finding a lot of them is the only way to drive the amount of bells up. They can be found commonly on palm trees, so having those is a must for catching these insects.

You can now plant Coconut Trees off the beach on grass in Animal Crossing: New Horizons by using sand paths! 🌴



Mind blown. Thanks @_mehdigeek for the photo and discovery! #ACNH pic.twitter.com/nMbLg5BLsw — Animal Crossing World 🛩️🏝️ (@ACWorldBlog) March 29, 2020

There are no other restrictions on catching these insects. They are available at all times of the day or night during their specific months. Blue weevil beetles are some of the coolest-looking insects in all of Animal Crossing with their blue and green patterns.

Trees in Animal Crossing. Image via Twitter

Is this one of the best critters in Animal Crossing?

Edited by Gautham Balaji