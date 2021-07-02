Julian in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Everything you need to know

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has plenty of adorable villagers that never fail to cheer players up. However, the game also has many smug ones too, who never fail to amuse with their witty replies and crazy antics.

One of the most fascinating smug villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons has to be Julian the horse. The most unique thing about Julian is that he has a horn and resembles a unicorn, making him fun to look at. He also has a unique dressing sense and loves to stand out by wearing attractive makeup.

Fortunately, that's not all Julian has to offer in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The smug horse is definitely one of the most popular characters in the game, and players love to have him on their islands.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons- Julian's house, personality, appearance, and more

Julian is a 'magical' horse, and everything about him points towards the magic he brings to the island. The smug horse has a music hobby and loves to play instruments in his spare time, giving off a soothing and relaxing vibe to players.

Julian's appearance and personality

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons horse villager is turquoise in color, and his mane and tail are slightly darker in color. Moreover, he also has a white horn which gives him a unicorn-like resemblance. The smug horse usually keeps his eyes closed to show off his purple eye shadow and long eyelashes.

Not only is he aesthetically pleasing to look at, but Julian also has a lovable personality. He generally gets along with lazy, normal, snooty, and peppy villagers. However, he might have a conflict with cranky villagers. The Animal Crossing: New Horizons villager loves to dance in the rain and has the dream of becoming a designer. He also loves the song 'Stale Cupcakes' and saying the word "Glitter".

Julian's house in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The smug horse might not have the best-looking exterior when it comes to his house. However, Julian certainly has one of the best interiors in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, with clouds floating across his floor. He also has all the zodiac items as his interior decoration with starry space walls and lights.

Julian's house in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Sandraruby)

Once again, visiting Julian at home is one of the best experiences in Animal Crossing: New Horizons that players can have, and they can make it even better by adding a few more items to personalize the interior and exterior of Julian's house.

