Animal Crossing: New Horizons gossip - who gets along with whom?

With the variety of personality types in Animal Crossing, it is a wonder how the games do not frequently turn into a reality show. But then, that is what makes the community experience of these games so relatable, although it features talking animals.

Animal Crossing games are some of the most successful life/community sims out there, and the diverse roster of characters is probably one of the many reasons why. The distinctive personality traits are almost realistic, with some being arrogant, some friendly, and some really dense (looking at the sisterly villagers).

If someone aims at making friends or building the mafia in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, they would first need to know about the different personality types in the game. And more importantly, who gets along with whom?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is like high school, but without the same amount of drama

It's best to start this off with the most neutral personality type in the game: Normal. Villagers with a normal personality get along with almost every other personality type in Animal Crossing, especially with smug, lazy and other normal villagers, and sometimes even snooty and jock villagers. However, they can get into conflict with cranky and sisterly villagers.

Lazy villagers are much like normal villagers with their laid back lifestyle. Being especially chilled out, these folks get along with everyone as well, but might get into conflict with cranky and sisterly villagers. They might also anger snooty and jock villagers, who don't approve of their lifestyle.

Cranky villagers can come across as quite bitter and out-of-touch with social trends, making them generally unpopular. They are often slanderous and can only get along with others while having a trivial or agreeable conversation. However, the cranky villagers do not like peppy ones in particular.

Snooty villagers are quite fashionable and obsessed with a posh lifestyle. They are often condescending towards jocks and lazy villagers because of their lack of style, but they are not harmful. Snooty villagers also have trouble getting along with sisterly and peppy villagers as well, but can gel quite well with smug and normal villagers.

Jock villagers are obsessed with exercise and fitness, and naturally do not get along with lazy villagers. They also have trouble getting along with the snooty villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. They usually get along with peppy, sisterly, cranky, normal, and other jock villagers.

Sisterly villagers are tough and always have the player's back when befriended. They usually get along with peppy, smug, lazy, jock, and other sisterly villagers but not so well with normal or snooty villagers.

Peppy villagers are quite bubbly, and often become the the center of jokes and gossip created by snooty and cranky villagers. But they get along well with normal, lazy, smug, and jock villagers, who do not criticize them and share similar interests.

Overall, the community at Animal Crossing: New Horizons is pretty rich, albeit a little complicated. But what fun is a community without the drama?

