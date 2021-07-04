Personality types players can see in Animal Crossing: New Horizons villagers

Villagers in Animal Crossing are among the more fun elements in the game. They all have unique characteristics, which makes them very interesting to interact with. Till date, Nintendo has introduced 394 villagers to the Animal Crossing franchise, many of whom have made appearances in multiple titles.

All these villagers are divided into eight personality types: sisterly, normal, peppy, snooty, smug, cranky, lazy and jock. The best practice is to host at least one villager of each personality type on any player's Animal Crossing island.

Personality types in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Sisterly

Sisterly villagers are the most uncommon kind of villagers, since the game currently has only 24 of them. However, they are frankly the best kind of personalities. They are nice and sweet to the player, treating them with love and respect, but at the same time, they are also very blunt and straightforward. They can help the players with various things, and once befriended, they will even fight other villagers who are mean to the player.

Sisterly villagers in Animal Crossing (Image via Animal Crossing Wiki-Fandom)

Sisterly villagers interact well with most personality types such as snooty, peppy, and even lazy villagers. However, they do not take too well to cranky villagers. As the name suggests, there are only female sisterly villagers as of now.

Normal

Normal villagers are the most common female personality type in the Animal Crossing series. There are 71 normal villagers in the franchise. They are very easily sociable and are always kind to the players and other villagers. In fact, they may even get along with cranky and snooty villagers.

Normal villagers in Animal Crossing (Image via Tier List Maker)

Normal villagers are obsessed with hygiene and cleanliness, and are constantly referring to an unseen friend called "Moppina."

Smug

Smug villagers are the most interesting personality type in Animal Crossing. They are polite, gentle and very kind. They get along really well with the players; too well, one might say, since they are the only villagers who will sometimes even flirt with players. However, they appear to be somewhat conceited and portray a superiority complex.

Smug villagers in Animal Crossing (Image via Reddit)

Smug villagers get along well with most personality types, but their relation might not be the best with jock, cranky and sisterly villagers.

Peppy

Peppy villagers are the most excited ones in Animal Crossing. They are generally chirpy and speak in high-pitched voices, making the general aura around them very exciting and lovable. They are the easiest villagers to befriend and constitute a major part of the happy ambience of the game.

Peppy villagers in Animal Crossing (Image via Animal Crossing WIki Fandom)

Peppy villagers can befriend all kinds of villagers. However, due to the conflict in their natures, smug or cranky villagers can often be rude to peppy villagers. However, peppy villagers do not hesitate to snap back at them.

Snooty

Snooty villagers are rather rude, sarcastic and can be very short-tempered as well. However, once the player befriends them, they become kinder. This does not mean that they will always be kind to the player. Be prepared for the occasional sarcastic comment.

Snooty villagers in Animal Crossing (Image via Tier List Maker)

Snooty villagers usually have the best sense of fashion in the game, and help the player with fashion tips too.

Lazy

Lazy villagers in Animal Crossing are the male equivalents of normal villagers. They have a laid-back relaxed lifestyle. Currently, there are 74 lazy villagers in the franchise.

Lazy villagers in Animal Crossing (Image via Animal Crossing Wiki Fandom)

Jock

Jocks are the most common personality type in the Animal Crossing franchise. Till date, there are 74 jock villagers. Jock villagers are male villagers, who are characterized by their interest in fitness and sports.

Jock villagers in Animal Crossing (Image via The Bell Tree Forums)

Jock villagers are often considered the male counterparts of snooty villagers.

Cranky

Cranky villagers are male. As their name suggests, cranky villagers are easily irritable, grumpy and short-tempered villagers. However, beyond their intimidating exterior, they are really soft-natured and kind to the player once befriended.

Cranky villagers in Animal Crossing (Image via The Bell Tree Forums)

As of now, there are 63 cranky villagers in the Animal Crossing franchise.

