The Horned Dynastid beetle from Animal Crossing: New Horizons - How to catch, prices, and more

July is here and has brought with it a rich roster of new bugs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Over the years, the line of Animal Crossing games has featured an exquisite lineup of fauna that are strikingly realistic in terms of behavior, habitat, etc. Of all the games, the roster of bugs and insects in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is particularly impressive.

With the monthly Bug Off event for Summer scheduled towards the end of the month, players need to know what they are up against and what the prizes are. Funnily enough, they're both the same in this case. The bug hunt will be an absolute win if players know which ones to go for first.

The group of Horned Beetles in Animal Crossing: New Horizons includes some of the most beautiful bugs in the game. The most notable among them are the Horned Hercules, the Horned Atlas, and the Horned Elephant. This group further includes a more common variant, the Horned Dynastid beetle.

The Horned Atlas and the Horned Elephant can be found specifically on palm trees from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. These are two of the most exotic bugs in the game and can reasonably fetch a price of 8000 Bells. The Horned Hercules, on the other hand, is the most magnificent of the lot and can fetch a price of 12000 Bells if caught.

Horned Dynastid - a pleb in the world of exotic beetles in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

To be frank, the Horned Dynastid is the most common one of the bunch. But it is equally beautiful. In real life, this beetle is known more by its nickname, the 'Rhinoceros Beetle', and can frequently be found as pets. In some Asian nations, it is also treasured as a delicacy, preferably fried.

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, this beetle can be found on every tree from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. Although these bugs spawn a lot and can be found quite easily, players will have higher luck of running into these kids at night.

Edited by Srijan Sen