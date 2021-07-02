Gulliver in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Everything you need to know about the notorious seagull in the game

Amongst the close to 400 villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, each one serves a special purpose. While some just wander around the islands, live in them, and provide DIY recipes, some also host tourneys and events.

On the other hand, there is Gulliver, the explorer seagull who is often stuck on a player's island and is just looking for help. All the Animal Crossing: New Horizons villagers have something that sets them apart from the others, such as their attitude, physical appearances, and preferences. However, there is something about Gulliver that makes him one of a kind.

Unlike most villagers who require a house to reside on the island, Gulliver merely needs the museum to be built so that he can show up on the shores.

Gulliver in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Gulliver, the seagull, randomly appears on a player's islands, and they can find him lying on the beach, unconscious. He wakes up when players interact with them and asks for help to fix his communication device.

Gulliver's task in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The distraught and helpless seagull asks players to help him fix his communication device so that he can contact his crew. To make this happen, players will have to look throughout the beach to find the missing parts that Gulliver needs.

Gulliver from Animal Crossing: New Horizons lying on the beach (Image via Polygon)

To complete the task, players will have to find 5 different parts buried anywhere on the beach. To identify the parts that players need, they should be on the lookout for small holes with a stream of water coming out of them. Finally, players can use the shovel to dig out these items. Once they have all these items, they can head back to Gulliver, who will use them to fix his communication device and reunite with his crewmates.

After Animal Crossing: New Horizons players complete this interesting task, Gulliver will pace on the beach for the rest of the day. He will disappear the next day, leaving behind a letter and a present for the players for helping him.

Gulliver's rewards in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Helping Gulliver in Animal Crossing: New Horizons lets players unlock the 'Gulliver's Travels' Nook Miles goal. However, this is not the only reward players can receive by helping the seagull.

To keep things interesting, Nintendo allows players to repeat this cycle all over again for a special reward. Once players help out Gulliver 30 times in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, they receive the exclusive golden shovel to signify their hard work.

Finally, players can also get various location-themed rewards from the sailor seagull after correctly answering when he asks them where he is going. These include decorative items inspired by popular statues and monuments from all around the world.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod