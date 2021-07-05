All you need to know about Aurora, the penguin from Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The vast and varied roster of characters in Animal Crossing games has always been one of the major selling points of these life/community sim games. Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the latest iteration in the series, is no exception and features a diverse group of villagers in the game.

The characters in Animal Crossing might be talking animals, but their traits and personalities are realistic because they might even remind the players of people they know in real life. While the snooty, jock and lazy villagers have more strikingly distinctive traits, the normal villagers are mostly a combination of the other personality types.

However, normal villagers are seldom prejudiced against others and are rather easy to get along with. As a result, normal villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons are among the most favorite personality types for the players.

One such example is the adorable penguin Aurora from Animal Crossing: New Horizons. She is everything players have wanted ever since the iconic cartoon 'Pingu' went off the air.

Aurora is an adorable penguin you can befriend in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Aurora's name is a reference to the beautiful Aurora Australis phenomena observed in the skies above the South pole, where most species of penguins live. Much like Cube, the Emperor Penguin from Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Aurora's initial catchphrase also sounds like a stutter.

Being such an adorable character, it is no wonder that she has appeared in every Animal Crossing game there is, including the spin-offs Happy Home Designer and Pocket Camp. Who could hate a pretty little penguin whose eyes turn red when she is surprised?

One of the many reasons I love Aurora- she also looks adorable in her glasses <3 #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/uVICysXR2B — Tegan 'Elinari' Harris (@Elinari_R) July 5, 2021

Being a normal villager, Aurora gets along with almost all the other personality types in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. However, she might seldom get into a conflict with cranky and sisterly villagers.

