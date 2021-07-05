Lily of the Valley in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Uses, spawn rate, pricing, and other details

Animal Crossing players can come up with brilliant ways to make their islands beautiful. Some of the main items they can use to do this are rare flowers, plants, trees, and other items. Having these rare items on their island is the mark of an Animal Crossing veteran.

One such coveted rare flower in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the Lily of the Valley flower. However, apart from being aesthetically pleasing, this whitish blue flower also has other uses.

Also Read: Tanabata in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Everything you need to know about the upcoming Japanese festival event

The below article states everything players need to know about Lily of the Valley in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

What is Lily of the Valley in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

In the Animal Crossing series, Lily of the Valley was known as Jacob's Ladder till Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer. This rare flower first appeared in the Animal Crossing franchise in Doubutsu no Mori e+, and is somewhat difficult to procure.

Lily of the Valley grows only under very specific conditions which vary from title to title. For instance, Lily of the Valley spawns most frequently on cliffs but such is not the case in Wild World, since there are no cliffs in that Animal Crossing title.

Player celebrates their first Lily of the Valley in Animal Crossing (Image via Nintendo Switch)

Lilies of the Valley only spawn once every week. As mentioned before, they mostly spawn near a cliff so they're relatively easier to locate. However, in order for them to spawn on an island, a player has to maintain a five-star rating of their Animal Crossing island for at least 15 days. A good way for a player to foresee the arrival of Lilies of the Valley on their island is to look out for the golden watering can at Nook's Stop.

Lilies of the Valley do not breed next to each other. However, if placed next to other kinds of flowers they will form hybrids. Lilies of the Valley do not have any variations of their own, they only appear in one single form, i.e., the bluish white cluster of flowers.

Uses of Lily of the Valley

Lilies of the Valley cannot be plucked. Players can dig out the whole plant and replant it elsewhere, but they cannot pluck only the flower. This rare flower serves two purposes. Firstly, they can elevate the aesthetic value of the player's island. Additionally, players can also sell these flowers for 222 Bells to the Nook Brothers.

While 222 Bells might not seem like much, the real brag of having Lilies of the Valley on a player's island is the fact that they have a five star island.

Also Read: 5 features the next Animal Crossing: New Horizons update could bring

Edited by Allan Mathew