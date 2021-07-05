5 features the next Animal Crossing: New Horizons update could bring 

July has begun, and a new set of events in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is waiting to walk the ramp. The game went down for a few hours just before the start of the month to incorporate events and their corresponding items, something that has more or less become a recent trend in the franchise.

This is because most events aren't programmed into the game initially, which raises expectations for a new update.

The Tanabata festival is very prominent in Japan, also celebrated by Animal Crossing players around the world. While it is an extremely popular event, sadly, it is another one repeated from last year.

Naturally, the next update will add another set of events for August, with the Fireworks event being one of the major highlights.

However, expectations for a major update haven't died down. Ever since Nintendo increased storage space for Animal Crossing players, their aspirations for a groundbreaking update have just taken on new colors.

The following section will highlight five features fans can see in subsequent updates.

Realistic features for next Animal Crossing update

1) Fence customization in Animal Crossing

Even though it has been on the wishlist of Animal Crossing patrons for a while, the most recent data mines allude to its existence sooner rather than later.

Fence customization will open doors for other updates (Image via Crossing channel)

True, it doesn't sound like a major update, but it opens doors for others. Even though the title allows players to customize many of their in-game items, fences remain untouched. This has irked even the most ardent followers.

Fence customization will enhance creativity, and the islands will perhaps start looking different from one another.

2) The Able Sisters cart

The Able Sisters shop is one of the major attractions of the game. Players can purchase clothes and other items from here.

More recently, Nintendo added dressing rooms from where gamers can access different kinds of outfits and their color variants, something that wasn't available in previous titles.

The Able Sisters store needs a cart from where the players can purchase all the clothes they like in one go (Image via Crossing channel)

However, players are eagerly waiting for the Able Sisters cart from where they can purchase all the clothing items they like without having to dabble between both sections, which is pretty annoying.

The Able Sisters store has undoubtedly seen some massive upgrades, with new clothing items coming in each month. However, the option to add clothing items to a cart from where they can be purchased will be a step forward.

3) Characters visiting our homes

Conversations with the villagers in the game have been a highlight of the Animal Crossing franchise. Sadly, New Horizons has somewhat lacked in this aspect.

Villagers don't visit players in Animal Crossing (Image via Crossing channel)

The players visit other villagers in the game to initiate a set of unique dialogues. But conversations are more or less restricted to that, unlike in New Leaf, where villagers would also visit the player's homes to interact with them.

This feature has been absent from the current title, and it is possible that Nintendo could add it in the near future.

4) Skipping dialogues

Isabelle is for sure the face of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and has been for a long time. However, her dialogues have become somewhat repetitive, more so for players who have been playing since the game's inception.

Players want an option to skip Isabelle's long announcements (Image via Crossing channel)

For a long time, the community has been waiting for an option to skip her long announcements, which she makes every morning.

5) Stacks of weeds

Animal Crossing: New Horizons, unlike its predecessors, allows players to stack their items. This makes storing items relatively easy, a lesson learned from the previous entries.

Players can stack 99 clumps of weeds (Image via Crossing channel)

However, there is a slight problem. There is a fixed number for each item. For instance, players can only stack 30 iron nuggets and tree branches. On the other hand, they can only have ten bags of yellow rose bags.

On the flip side, players can store up to 99 clumps of weeds which is rather astonishing. This could be because weeds are among the most common items in the game, and gamers pick them up in abundance.

But this feature should be available for other items as well, which is far more critical.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer