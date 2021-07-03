Animal Crossing: New Horizons; How to get golden tools in the game

When it comes to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, a five-star island itself means players put their heart and soul into creating something magical. There are various other things that make someone an Animal Crossing: New Horizons veteran.

The Nintendo Switch offers players a variety of fun activities such as fishing, bug hunting, digging, etc., to aid their primary purpose of designing the island of their dreams. Naturally, there are various tools to perform tasks in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. These can range from stone tools to iron tools and even gold tools.

While stone and iron tools are fairly easy to obtain in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, getting recipes for golden tools is really difficult. It requires determination and grind, and not many players manage to craft them.

How to get the recipe for golden tools in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Just as players can use iron nuggets to craft iron tools, players can also craft gold tools using the gold nuggets in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. All one has to do to obtain these nuggets is hit rocks and they will randomly pop out.

Players use golden tools to show off their dedication to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. These are also the highest grade tools, making them more durable than iron tools and take longer to break.

Golden net, axe, and fishing pole in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via IGN)

Golden Axe: Break 100 axes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons to obtain the recipe for the Golden Ax.

Golden Slingshot: To get the recipe for the Golden Slingshot in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, players will have to shoot down 300 balloons. As soon as they achieve the milestone, they can notice golden balloons in the air and these contain the recipe players are looking for.

Golden Fishing Rod: Catching every fish in the Critterpedia unlocks the recipe for the golden fishing rod. Players will receive the recipe in their mail a day after they catch the final fish.

Golden Watering Can: As soon as players reach the 5-star town ranking in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Isabelle will give them the recipe for the golden watering can.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons golden watering can (Image via IGN)

Golden Net: In previous Animal Crossing games, the requirement for the golden net recipe was to catch every bug. With the requirement of a golden fishing rod being similar, this could also be a possibility in New Horizons. However, players are yet to confirm this.

Golden Shovel: According to various sources, saving Gulliver on the beach 30 times unlocks the recipe for the golden shovel. However, this too is still uncertain and players are yet to confirm it.

