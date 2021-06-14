How to get Lily of the Valley in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Most Animal Crossing: New Horizons players use a vast variety of flowers to decorate their islands. In fact, having a large collection of flowers on their island, including very rare flowers, acts as a point of pride for most ardent fans of the game. Flowers like Lily of the Valley are highly in demand. Unfortunately for players, they cannot buy this rare bluish-white flower from Nook's Cranny.

Lily of the Valley is one of the rarest flowers that can be found in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. While obtaining the flower may not be a particularly difficult task, it does require a certain amount of patience. This guide will help you understand how you can get Lily of the Valley in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Steps to get Lily of the Valley in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

There is not much that players can do to get Lily of the Valley, which is partially what makes the flower so unique. The only thing they can do is get a five-star rating for their island from Isabelle.

There are now a number of things that can be done to achieve a five star rating. They are:

Keep a variety of outdoor items in the island

Get rid of weeds

Enhance the island's infrastructure by adding fences, bridges, and ramps

Increase the greenery in the island by planting more trees and flowers

Lily of the Valley blooming on an island (Image via TheGamer)

Once players have achieved a five-star rating, they will begin seeing Lily of the Valley blooming on their islands.

Coming to the utility of these flowers, there's really not much that players can do about them. These flowers cannot be plucked like most others in the game. However, players can dig them up and plant them elsewhere, and newer flowers will then bloom in these emptied spaces. Additionally, they can also sell these flowers for the price of 222 Bells.

However, not more than one Lily of the Valley can bloom everyday. Furthermore, these flowers will only continue to bloom as long as players hold a five-star rating for their islands. Apart from this, there's not much they can do to ensure a healthy amount of Lilies of the Valley on their Animal Crossing: New Horizons islands.

