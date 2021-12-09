How to get rid of accent wall in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update added a ton of customization options to the game. With the Happy Home Paradise DLC, players had almost complete control over everything on their island. The 2.0 added tons of features that improved a game that was already extremely customizable.

One of the features added was the accent wall. The accent wall allows players to place wallpaper on just one side of a room. Players can use this to perfectly design a room the way they want to.

Unfortunately, that design may not always be the best one. Animal Crossing: New Horizons players often want to change the design. Here's how to get rid of an accent wall.

Getting rid of accent walls in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

In order to remove an accent wall, Animal Crossing players will need to place one first. They can do this by first obtaining a Pro Decorating License. Players can do this through the Happy Home Paradise DLC. Lottie will pay for it since players will be working with her.

Lottie will pay for the license if players have the DLC (Image via Nintendo)

They can also purchase it for 2,500 bells from Nook's Cranny. Those bells will be refunded if players later get the Happy Home Paradise DLC.

To place one, players need to enter decorating mode. From there, they can push the plus button and select a wall. Click on the wallpaper in the player's pocket with the X button, then find the accent wall option on the menu. This will add the paper to the selected wall.

Removing it is equally as simple. Animal Crossing players can go back into decorating mode and the wallpaper should have a blue mark on it. Players can then press the X button and remove the wallpaper.

Players can add and remove accent walls as much as they please. They can even add multiple accent walls to a room if they want. Customization is totally up to them, with accent walls and many other parts of the game.

