A complete guide to accent walls in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can create accent walls in their homes in the game
Riddhima Pal
Modified May 03, 2022 06:10 PM IST
Accent walls are all the rage right now, but Animal Crossing: New Horizons players were deprived of this feature until the arrival of the 2.0 update. The November update added a bunch of different features and items to the Nintendo life-simulation title, and accent walls were a part of the update.

Here is a complete guide to how players can use accent walls in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Guide to using accent walls in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Accent walls are quite easy to use in New Horizons, and they are equally easy to remove as well. Players must follow the following steps to apply accent walls in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

First, players must enter their in-game homes and go to the room where they want to apply the accent wall. Thereafter, there are two ways that players can go about applying accent walls in their house.

Players can acquire the wallpaper and keep it in their pockets, and then proceed to select the wallpaper once they walk up to the wall they want to alter. Once this is done, they will be provided with an option asking them if they want to set the accent wall. Players must confirm this option, and they will have their accent wall up for display.

Alternatively, players can go into decorating mode and open storage. Here, they must select the wallpaper they want to apply and point the camera towards the wall they want to change. Finally, they must simply press X to set the accent wallpaper.

Removing an accent wall is just as simple since players simply have to retrace their steps and locate the wallpaper they had applied from storage. This should be fairly simple since the wallpaper will have a small green tick beside it, indicating that it is in use. Pressing the X button upon selecting this wallpaper will remove the accent wall.

i loved this room before the update but the accent wall and butterflies just made it perfect. #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch https://t.co/VhFcXLAM5H
Although applying and removing accent walls is quite easy in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, players must keep in mind that they can only set one accent wall in the room and cannot do this for every wall in the room. However, this has not deterred players from making the most creative uses for the accent wall feature in the game.

