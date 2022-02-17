Animal Crossing: New Horizons receives update 2.0.5, fixes several bugs in the game

Animal Crossing: New Horizons developer Nintendo announced back in December that they would not release any further updates to the title after version 2.0. The update was the biggest that had been released in quite some time, including many key features that players had requested for a very long time.

Although there have been no massive updates to the game since December, there have been several smaller updates meant to fix bugs in the game. February 16 saw the arrival of another such update, version 2.0.5.

Version 2.0.5 fixed many bugs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The official patch notes for version 2.0.5 of Animal Crossing: New Horizons state that there are nine major changes that have arrived to the game once the latest version is installed.

Animal Crossing World 🐦☕ @ACWorldBlog Here's what changed. animalcrossingworld.com/2022/02/whats-… The first update of 2022 for Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been released by Nintendo tonight, fixing a number of remaining issues with the game!Here's what changed. #ACNH The first update of 2022 for Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been released by Nintendo tonight, fixing a number of remaining issues with the game! 🎉 Here's what changed. #ACNH animalcrossingworld.com/2022/02/whats-…

Here are all the changes that have been made to New Horizons with version 2.0.5, according to the official patch notes shared by Animal Crossing World.

Fixed an issue where the player could not progress through the explanation about Photopia under specific conditions after moving to another island.

Fixed an issue where the game would not progress after a message was displayed when a conversation had started and a lot of furniture items had been placed on the island.

Fixed an issue where Luna would repeat the explanation related to the “Search by island name.” option over again.

Fixed an issue where island residents would wear custom designs as a different pattern type than how the custom design was displayed in the tailor shop.

Fixed an issue where an island resident visiting a player’s home would remain in the player’s home after the player used the Room Sketch app, the Happy Home Network app, or the Custom Designs Portal during the visit.

Fixed an issue where a player would use a door decoration when remodeling the home of an island resident, but the door decoration would sometimes be removed when a new day started.

Fixed an issue where the player could not progress past the loading screen when trying to revisit a vacation home if the player previously released an ant or fly in the yard of that vacation home while the conditions for ants or flies to appear were not met.

Fixed an issue where subsequent events would not progress properly if the player closed the software during a specific point while working on a facility.

Other adjustments and corrections were made to improve the game play experience.

The 2.0.5 update fixed many bugs in the game, including several glitches like the glitch with Luna, several other villagers getting stuck in players' homes when they visit, and many such issues.

This goes to show that although Nintendo will not be adding any more major updates to the game, they still care enough about the fanbase to ensure their gaming experience is as smooth as possible.

Edited by Atul S