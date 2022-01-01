Top 3 Animal Crossing: New Horizons updates players may have missed

Nintendo has a reputation for silently slipping new updates to Animal Crossing: New Horizons with every little patch update. Therefore, it is highly possible for players to miss out on several such updates.

Popular Animal Crossing YouTuber Mayor Mori shed light upon several such features in his recent video.

Here are some of the most interesting tiny updates Nintendo added to Animal Crossing: New Horizons that players may not have noticed.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons updates that may have missed players' eye

1) Villager pictures

Animal Crossing players are aware that once they become best friends with any villager in the game, they are eligible to get a picture of the villager from them as a gift.

However, the recent 2.0.4 update in Animal Crossing now allows players to obtain two pictures from a villager who is their best friend. To do so, players need to have a conversation with said villager for at least ten days before the game considers them eligible for another picture.

2) Dream Search

Dream Suite is a very dear feature for all Animal Crossing players. They get to visit Luna in the dream world and can even see other people's dream islands owing to the recent update. Furthermore, players can even visit the dream island from anywhere on their island, which was not previously possible.

However, the latest addition to this feature is the ability to search for dream islands by simply entering the island name.

This makes searching for dream islands easier, and players love this feature.

3) Removing the ability to place anything on the 4th tier

Nintendo always had a rule wherein players were not allowed to place anything on the 4th tier. However, players found their way around this rule by carrying items with them to the 4th tier and placing them once they reached the top.

However, Nintendo fixed this in a bug fix where they removed players' ability to place anything on the 4th tier. Furthermore, all existing items on the 4th tier were transferred to the recycle bin, establishing the rule.

These are only a few of the many tiny updates Nintendo keeps adding to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. There are also many others, such as the updating of the name of Desert Tiles to Moroccan tiles, as well as the addition of new stationery in the game. Fans have to keep an eye out for the tiniest of details to not miss any updates from the developers.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar