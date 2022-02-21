How to design an animated window in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons really brings out the creative side of its community. Players strive to make their in-game islands look increasingly realistic every day. This attempt normally begins in their own homes, as they try to recreate a house that they would like to live in in real life as well.

Obviously, windows play a very important role in most people's homes, and using a simple trick, players can make their in-game homes have realistic windows. This innovative method was shared by Animal Crossing YouTuber, Mayor Mori, who showed how players can create a window illusion in their New Horizons homes.

The method is very simple, but it requires some amount of hard work from the player's side.

Steps to create a window illusion in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Creating a window illusion in Animal Crossing: New Horizons requires players to carry out a few steps. First, players need to start out in a new empty room or tidy up an existing one. Next, they must select a wallpaper that suits the window illusion that they would like to create, and set it up as an accent wallpaper. Doing this will allow players to set up a second wall in front of it, making it easy for players to create this window illusion. It is advisable to use an animated wallpaper for this wall to create the illusion.

Once the animated wallpaper is set, players must move on to creating the window illusion. This can be done quite simply using partition walls, pillars, and counters. The structures must be placed accordingly to block the animated wallpaper just enough to create the illusion of a window. Players can then attempt to make the window look more realistic by using custom Glow-in-the-Dark Stickers. However, they must make sure to keep the background of the stickers transparent.

Once made, they must place the stickers anywhere on a wall that has free space, and then drag it to the "window" and place it as per their preference. This is all that players need to do to create the illusion of a window in New Horizons.

However, they can always strive to make things even more realistic by redecorating the room to match the esthetic set by the window illusion.

Animal Crossing players are known for their creativity, and this is just one example of how they make mindblowing creations within the game every day.

Edited by Atul S