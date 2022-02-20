5 craziest things players have done in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons was released right in time for players to have something to do during the global lockdown for COVID 19. Players of the Nintendo title are very popular for their creativity in the game, and it has been appreciated by the community time and again.

Even amidst all the creativity New Horizons players have displayed over the years, there have been some instances that have left the community awestruck.

Here are some of the craziest things Animal Crossing: New Horizons players have done in the game so far.

Craziest things Animal Crossing: New Horizons players have done in the game

1) Graduation ceremony

The global pandemic caused many people to miss out on important events in their lives. Graduation was one such event for many players in the game. Therefore, several players decided to hold their graduation ceremonies in New Horizons with their friends.

The event was complete with robes and graduation caps as well, and it was an idea that many players implemented in the game later on as well.

2) Hosting real-life shows in the game

The pandemic also took a hit on the entertainment industry, and many players in New Horizons decided to recreate their favorite gameshows from the real world.

These game shows resembled the real ones as closely as possible, and were equally fun to participate in and watch.

3) Recreation of Stardew Valley

New Horizons players have a reputation for recreating movie scenes and other pop culture references in the game. However, in a jaw-dropping incident, an Animal Crossing player recreated Stardew Valley on her New Horizons island.

The recreation was so accurate that it even elicited a response from the game's creator, apart from the appreciation it got from both Stardew Valley and Animal Crossing communities.

4) Scene from The Joker (2019)

While New Horizons is generally considered a very happy game, players have included dark elements in it on several occasions. For instance, on one occasion, an Animal Crossing player recreated the headshot scene from the 2019 movie, The Joker, in the game.

The player portrayed the role of Arthur Fleck, while Tom Nook was on the receiving end of the bullet to his head. The choice of characters also greatly appealed to the community, since many find Tom Nook very suspicious.

5) Backrooms recreation

A New Horizons player decided to boost the game's creepiness when they decided to recreate the Backrooms set on their island. The legend of Backrooms has left people terrified for decades, and a New Horizons player decided to spread the terror in the Animal Crossing world as well.

The community responded quite positively to this rendition, joining in on reminiscing about the legend of the Backrooms.

These are some of the craziest things that players have come up with in New Horizons. The creativity levels in the game and its players are insane, and there are countless examples of the same throughout the community.

