Animal Crossing player stuns the community with her Stardew Valley themed island

Animal Crossing players never shy away from showing their creative side when they decorate their islands in the game. Many players of the title have created amazing islands so far, which are themed on various pop culture references.

However, in a recent instance, a New Horizons enthusiast decided to combine two of the biggest life simulation titles in the community right now and create their very own Stardew Valley themed ACNH island.

The community has been left visibly impressed by how accurate the player's island is, and it truly looks like a 3D version of the 2D life simulation title.

Animal Crossing player created an immaculate Stardew Valley island in the Nintendo title

While ACNH rose to fame during the global lockdown in 2020, Stardew Valley's prominence has been very recent. The indie title rose to popularity in 2021, acting as a respite from the real world for many people.

Furthermore, both life simulation titles allowed people to experience some form of normalcy during the pandemic when people were shut within the confines of their homes.

Naturally, the ACNH player, u/acnh_kaylee's attempt at joining both the games has been very well-received by the Animal Crossing community on Reddit and Twitter.

In a 6:31 minute long video, acnh_kaylee took viewers for a tour on her impeccable island, where she has accurately placed several Easter eggs, nodding at Stardew Valley and its characters. While she has used animal villagers for most of the characters, she has also utilized players on Switch to denote several other Stardew Valley faithful as well.

Fans chime in on Redditor's Stardew Valley themed island

Redditor acnh_kaylee has put in a lot of effort into her project, and has paid extreme attention to detail which has been appreciated by the Animal Crossing community as well.

The user's Twitter post also elicited a response from ConcernedApe, the creator of Stardew Valley. He appreciated acnh_kaylee's effort and said that the island looked like an exact replica of his celebrated game.

ConcernedApe @ConcernedApe @sx_katniss @acnh_kaylee wow, that's really cool. She put a lot of effort into this and it looks great, a lot of attention to details. Really feels like Stardew Valley! Thanks for showing me @sx_katniss @acnh_kaylee wow, that's really cool. She put a lot of effort into this and it looks great, a lot of attention to details. Really feels like Stardew Valley! Thanks for showing me

Also Read Article Continues below

Reddit user acnh_kaylee surely put in a lot of effort towards her ACNH island, and the results were completely worth it. Her heartfelt attempt to recreate Stardew Valley in ACNH rightfully garnered a plethora of wholesome responses.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul