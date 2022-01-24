Animal Crossing: New Horizons player puts a smile on the community's face with in-game recreation of iconic 'Joker' scene

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has some of the most creative players in the world. People often try to recreate various pop culture references in the game, and in a recent, slightly darker-than-usual recreation, a Reddit user has recreated the iconic headshot scene from the 2019 movie, Joker.

The recreation features the player as the Joker, while Isabelle plays the other guest with Tom Nook in the role of Murray Franklin, who goes on to become the recipient of Arthur Fleck's bullet.

The player, Sylver_Acnh, has received a lot of appreciation from the community for his impeccable recreation of the iconic scene with extreme attention to details.

Animal Crossing Redditor recreates iconic scene from 'Joker' in the game

Reddit user Sylver_Acnh has kept a keen eye on details in their recreation of the iconic Joker scene. They have recreated the couch and Murray's talk show set, as well as the costumes of the characters, as accurately as possible.

The three pictures have been placed perfectly, with the first panel showing an angry Tom Nook, laughing Arthur Fleck and worried Isabelle, followed by a panel which shows a horrified Isabelle and a sly grin on Fleck's face. The final panel shows the iconic scene where Arthur Fleck pulls the trigger and unloads the gun on Franklin's head.

Tom Nook was also very well placed to portray Murray Franklin in the recreation, since players would love to see him get shot in the head, given how many Bells they have to give him on a regular basis.

The character design for Arthur Fleck in Sylver_Anch's recreation acts as a cherry on top owing to its accuracy. The player made sure to include the iconic green hair that Joaquin Phoenix donned for his character along with the red and yellow suit he wore for the show as well. They even included Fleck's 'Joker' makeup in the recreation, making it look as close to the original as possible.

Animal Crossing fans clearly have quite the knack of recreating other scenes and games in the life-simulation title. Recently, another New Horizons player designed her entire island to make it resemble the design of Stardew Valley, even eliciting a response from ConcernedApe, the creator of Stardew Valley.

This recreation clearly shows the amount of talent that these players have and it is amazing to see the community applaud such talent.

