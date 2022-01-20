Animal Crossing: New Horizons crossovers that players can expect in 2022

After the version 2.0 update that arrived in November 2021, Nintendo announced that Animal Crossing: New Horizons would not receive any more free major updates. Furthermore, they also announced that the Happy Home Designer DLC in New Horizons would be the only paid DLC to make its way into the game. Naturally, the only new thing that players can expect from New Horizons in the future will be minor updates and crossovers with other Nintendo titles.

Popular Animal Crossing YouTuber Mayor Mori shared his theories regarding titles that could collaborate with New Horizons in 2022.

Crossovers have always been an exciting feature in the gaming industry, so the prospect of Animal Crossing players receiving crossovers is quite exciting in itself. Here are some of the titles that ACNH might see a crossover with in 2022.

Titles that Animal Crossing: New Horizons might see crossovers with in 2022

Legend of Zelda

2022 is supposed to be a huge year for Legend of Zelda, since the game will see multiple new additions to it and continue the 35th year celebrations for the title.

Naturally, in the spirit of these celebrations, it is highly possible that ACNH players might see a crossover with their beloved title, Zelda.

It is worth noting that Legend of Zelda has previously collaborated with the Animal Crossing franchise multiple times, dating back to the original Animal Crossing title. Therefore, the Zelda crossover is one of the main updates that New Horizons players can expect in 2022.

Splatoon 3

Splatoon 3 is set to be released in 2022, so the year is quite a big one for the Splatoon franchise as well.

New Horizons has already seen several Splatoon themed villagers in the past, so it will not be surprising if players see a collaboration after the release of the latest title as well.

Monster Hunter

Like Legend of Zelda and Splatoon, 2022 is a big year for Monster Hunter as well, since the franchise might receive a new title. Naturally, players can expect to see some kind of ACNH crossover to promote the title.

New Horizons has also previously seen Monster Hunter-themed villagers in the game, so this will not be a never-before-seen crossover.

Although Nintendo has made it clear that ACNH will not receive any more major free updates, crossovers could make the year very exciting for fans of the life-simulation title. However, they must bear in mind that none of these crossovers have been confirmed by Nintendo yet, and therefore they must be taken with a grain of salt.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider