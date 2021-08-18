Redditor creates Animal Crossing x Monopoly crossover that leaves community thrilled

Animal Crossing has been known to merge with other forms of media. Many players recreate their favorite movies or games on their islands, and some even recreate things from Animal Crossing in real life. One New Horizons player recreated the world of Animal Crossing onto a Monopoly Board.

There are several versions of Monopoly, many of them collaborating with other brands and making a new version of the classic game. There are even a few Nintendo-based Monopoly games out there: Mario Kart, Super Mario and Animal Crossing. However, one fan has made their own Animal Crossing Monopoly.

Super Mario Monopoly, one of the many Monopoly collaborations. Image via The Toy Room on YouTube

Animal Crossing Redditor makes custom Monopoly

This new version of Monopoly, appropriately titled "Nookopoly," by JeddTheHotelCleaner, pays homage to the best parts of Animal Crossing.

The Chance and Community Chest cards have been replaced with Nook Miles and Balloon Presents. The player pieces aren't dye cast metal. They are paper depictions of some beloved villagers. Mabel, Celeste, K.K. Slider, Orville and more arrive in the Monopoly version. The jail is now run by Jolly Redd, which is very fitting.

A card shown in the post tells players that they have found a genuine piece of art (something sure to aggravate Redd) and can get out of jail for free. Another tells players they have been stung by a bee, a very relatable experience, and need to go back three spaces.

The locations and other words are in Japanese, which is fitting since Nintendo is a Japanese company. The community is thrilled by this new creation, as upvotes and positive comments have been flooding in.

There are Animal Crossing versions of Monopoly for sale, but what's more fun than creating one with the best parts of the game? Hasbro does sell blank, customizable versions of Monopoly, which are perfect for things like this. Players can dive into the creativity of an all-new Animal Crossing game, much like this Redditor did.

