Hasbro announces an Animal Crossing: New Horizons version of the popular board game, Monopoly 

Just a day after Nintendo revealed its Switch OLED model, Animal Crossing fans have been greeted with another piece of good news.

Hasbro, the organization behind the classic 'Monopoly' board game, is undergoing a massive revamp as it announces a board game based around Nintendo's household franchise, Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

It is important to note that neither Nintendo nor Hasbro has confirmed this news. Rather, the packaging of this board game was leaked on Reddit just a few hours after Nintendo announced the OLED model.

Since then, several websites have already opened up pre-orders for the board game that will cost $25 and will sway away from its original premise for the first time in its history.

Hasbro reveals an Animal Crossing-based Monopoly game

At first glance, the board game looks pretty similar to the original game. However, it has been tweaked to incorporate iconic items and characters from the Animal Crossing: New Horizons franchise.

Unlike the classic and other special edition versions, players can't buy or rent properties. It's safe to assume that the board game has been reworked to celebrate the Animal Crossing franchise.

Players willhave to complete several tasks (Image via Nintendo Life)

Two to four players can play the board game. The ability to buy properties and collect rent has been replaced with collecting bugs, fossils, fruit and other crafting materials as players make their way around the board.

It also includes a customized gameboard, character tokens, skill cards, decoration cards, chance charts, Nook Miles cards, Resource chips, Bell coins, a numbered dice and a Nook’s Cranny dice.

Players can pick up a skill card once they complete a round and keep this skill for the rest of the game. Players will also be able to make a pit stop at Nook's Cranny to purchase decorative items using bells.

The decorations in the game are worth Nook Miles. Naturally, the players with the most amount of Nook Miles will be crowned as the winner.

The box also suggests there will be plenty of tasks and activities that players will have to participate in.

While there is no official word on the date of release, leaks suggest that it will be announced on August 1st.

Edited by Ashish Yadav