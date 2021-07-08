How and where to pre-order the OLED Nintendo Switch

Pre-orders for Nintendo's OLED version of its Switch console have already begun as the October release date inches closer.

Releasing on the same day (October 8, 2021) as Metroid Dread, the long-anticipated sequel to Metroid Fusion, the console will reportedly be priced at USD 349.99 and is packed with functional hardware improvements.

Currently, pre-orders in the United States can be placed via retailers such as Gamestop, Best Buy, B&H Photo Video, and directly from Nintendo's main website.

UK customers can place their pre-orders at Game.co.uk and Smyth's Toys.

Pre-orders are also expected to be made available in the coming months via Amazon. Most transactions can be handled electronically via debit or credit card as well as PayPal and other online services.

Nintendo Switch OLED: What's new for the console?

Image via Nintendo

Though similar in size to the original Nintendo Switch model, Nintendo's Switch OLED has a substantial amount of hardware improvements over its predecessor.

For starters, the console's screen is a larger seven-inch OLED screen with significantly more color vibrance and contrast. Additionally, the console provides a stand for tabletop-style play and a dock featuring a wired LAN port for non-wifi internet connections. The console's storage features 64 gigabytes internally, and its handheld has received onboard speakers with enhanced audio for mobile play.

Much like the original Nintendo Switch, the OLED version will allow players to play on their television with the Joy-Con controllers while also connecting them to the primary console for on-the-go entertainment. Upon launch, the Nintendo Switch OLED will be available in two colors:

Standard Neon Red/Blue Joy-Cons with a black docking bay the same as the original Nintendo Switch.

White Joy-Cons with a black docking bay.

With so many upcoming titles for Nintendo Switch, such as Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Metroid Dread, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 and Splatoon 3, fans will have a ton to look forward to if they grab an OLED this fall.

Nintendo seems intent on producing as much software as possible for the Switch, learning from the mistakes of the WiiU era.

Nintendo's fans have largely repaid the favor in kind with impressive sales figures, and it is likely that the fanbase will snap up Switch OLEDs as a "thank you" to the company that has brought them plenty of enjoyment during this console cycle.

