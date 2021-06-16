Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel, poised to be the biggest announcement, left fans wanting more

The sequel to 2017’s phenomenal hit Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is without question the most anticipated upcoming Nintendo Game.

The Legend of Zelda is not only one of the oldest Nintendo franchises, but also one of the most recognizable. The series kicked off in 1986 with the 2D action-adventure video game for Famicom and the NES, and in 2021, the series is celebrating its 35th anniversary.

Even though Legend of Zelda’s popularity didn’t always remain as consistent as Nintendo’s other franchises like Mario or Pokemon, 2016’s Breath of the Wild, earned its respect.

With Nintendo hosting a Nintendo Direct during the E3 2021 season, which coincides with Legend of Zelda’s 35th anniversary, fans were hoping for an in-depth look at the sequel.

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel is set for 2022

While Nintendo enjoyed a thriving player base during Ocarina of Time and Majora’s Mask, the fanbase became skeptical after a drastic change in the art style for Wind Waker. Even though in retrospective Wind Waker is considered one of the best Legend of Zelda games, it started to divide the fanbase, which was further divided by Twilight Princess. By the time Skyward Sword came about, the fanbase had dwindled to a fraction of its original might.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild brought drastic changes to the tired formula, and made the game much more accessible to new players. Breath of the Wild earned the reputation of the franchise back, which was paired with the massive success of the Nintendo Switch. Breath of the Wild established Legend of Zelda back as one of the defacto flagship franchises of Nintendo.

In 2019, Eiji Aonuma, who has led the franchise since Ocarina of Time, announced that a sequel to Breath of the Wild was under development, along with a cryptic short teaser. Fans kept speculating about what the sequel could be.

Finally, after 2 years, Aonuma addressed the sequel. He informed that the sequel will be building upon the world of Breath of the Wild. The already expansive world will include floating islands in the sky. He also confirmed the release date as 2022.

Despite him giving some new information, fans were left feeling disappointed with the many questions remaining unanswered.

From name to gameplay features, Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild Sequel leaves questions unanswered

The Nintendo Direct E3 2021 featured a section dedicated to Legend of Zelda at the end segment of the show. The segment kicked off with the announcement of new DLCs for the Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity.

Nintendo also unveiled a new Game and Watch, that will let players play the first 3 Legends of Zelda games. Aonuma also confirmed the release date of Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, as July 16th 2021.

Finally, he addressed the Calamity Ganon-sized elephant in the room and mentioned the Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild Sequel. However, other than the expansive inclusion of the sky and the release date of 2022, nothing else was mentioned.

The Game still doesn’t have an official name and is being referred to as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel. Glimpses of a few new mechanics were shown in the trailer, but they raised more questions than answers. Both Zelda and Link have some new clothing and hairstyles.

Including Co-op with Princess Zelda as a playable character alongside Link has been one of the most requested features. Hopefully, in near future, the developers will take a deeper dive into the Untitled Sequel of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

