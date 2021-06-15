Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword release date set for mid-July

At long last, Legend of Zelda fans know what they can expect from Skyward Sword HD when it is released on July 16th.

The remastered version of the 2011 game will be coming to the Nintendo Switch this summer and is now officially available for preorder.

Here's everything that was revealed by Nintendo during the E3 event about Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD.

Return to Hyrule – and the skies above – in this first look at gameplay for the sequel to The Legend of #Zelda: Breath of the Wild, planned for release on #NintendoSwitch in 2022. pic.twitter.com/l1APcZH73d — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) June 15, 2021

Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD will let players choose how they want to play

For the players who despised the lower quality motion controls of the first Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, there's good news. Players will now have the option to disable them and use button-only controls instead. Of course, it's likely the motion controls will be much more accurate and functional on the Nintendo Switch console.

Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD will take players back in time to the earliest story in the franchise's hit series. Gamers will fly high in the skies between islands where they can opt to land and engage in combat on the surface.

It seems likely that this remastered version will fare much better with fans, as Link's movements will be synced up with a player's via the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controller. Only if the combat moves are synced up accurately, of course.

Another facet that fans are a little concerned about is the Zelda and Loftwing Amiibo that will be available as an additional purchase. The Amiibo is said to grant players a special and advantageous power: the ability for Link to instantly travel from a particular point in the sky to the surface or vice-versa. In other words, players with the Amiibo won't have to rely as heavily on crucial savepoints.

All in all, the gameplay certainly looks like it will be more impressive for Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD now that the game will be arriving on the Switch. Fans that are willing to put their concerns aside can expect a whole new Skyward Sword experience on July 16th.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod