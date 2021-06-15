Nintendo direct E3 2021: Start time, Where to watch, leaks, predictions, and more

With E3 2021 fully underway, one of the highest anticipated showcases is the Nintendo Direct E3 2021 and the accompanying Treehouse Live. The Direct and Treehouse Live will start at 12 p.m. EST, so many players are anxiously awaiting Nintendo's showcase. This year's event will be streamed live for those who aren't virtual attendees. Nintendo says it is focusing on games, rather than announcing the rumored Switch Pro.

Nintendo fans at the e3 Direct tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/PsSYyFacws — Austin Hargrave (@PeanutButterGmr) June 15, 2021

Nintendo Direct E3 2021 will last roughly 40 minutes, followed by a few hours of gameplay and demos for the biggest games announced. Here's how to watch, some predictions and more.

Nintendo Direct E3 2021

The event, like all other E3 2021 showcases, will be live streamed in several places. Nintendo's YouTube page is streaming the event, and it is already live even though the actual showcase hasn't begun yet. It will also be streamed on Twitch. The Treehouse Live will start immediately following the Nintendo Direct. The Nintendo Direct E3 2021 time will be 12 p.m. EST/ 9 a.m. PT.

Players and fans alike are awaiting some big news, as Nintendo hasn't announced anything huge this year. The most recent Direct was met with some disappointment as fans were hoping for more than The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD ported to Switch and a new Mario Golf. This has led to many huge predictions about what the gaming giant is planning to announce.

Nintendo could just add Brewster to ACNH and they win E3 easily pic.twitter.com/shIS7wTHqN — Monsieur Mango (@k1ng_mang0) June 14, 2021

Animal Crossing players are anticipating a new update that could bring new gameplay, new characters and even the rumored Legend of Zelda crossover. Super Mario Party 2 has long been rumored, as well as Super Mario Odyssey 2. Both games were hits and will likely get a sequel sooner rather than later, and players are hoping it happens at the Nintendo Direct E3 2021.

Super Mario Odyssey 2. Image via YouTube

Those games are only rumored, however, and some other games have more concrete evidence that they'll be announced. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild's sequel has already been announced with a short teaser trailer. Today could be the day Nintendo announces a release date for the highly-anticipated game. Metroid Prime 4 and Bayonetta 3 were announced in 2017 and haven't gotten any more news since then, so Nintendo could be planning on announcing it.

Bayonetta 3. Image via Wccftech

Whatever the Nintendo Direct E3 2021 holds, players are sure to receive some big news, as E3 is the biggest gaming conference in the world.

