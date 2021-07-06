All you need to know about the Scarab Beetle from Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The Animal Crossing version of the Scarab Beetle is an extremely valuable critter, not to mention its magnificence.

There are very few people who have not heard of this bug, thanks to the presence of Egyptian myths in pop culture. Of all the bugs present in Animal Crossing: New Horizons during July, this one can be termed a gold mine.

Scarab Beetles can be found in the game on any tree that players can find on their island. However, these valuable bugs only spawn from 11 PM to 8 AM. As with many other bugs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the Scarab Beetle is nocturnal, and players might have to be on the lookout for a while to spot one.

With the Bug Off event at the end of this month, players need to keep track of which bugs they should target, and this one right here is a great catch. It is right up there with the Giant stag, the Golden Stag, and the Giraffe Stag beetles.

Scarab Beetle, one of the most valuable bugs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

There have been many myths regarding the Scarab Beetle in real life, mostly following the cult classic "The Mummy." However, in reality, Scarab Beetles do not devour entire humans as much as fruits, vegetables, and human/animal waste. For the third item on their menu, they are often referred to as "Dung Beetles."

However, these bugs are magnificent, both in real life and in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. If caught, players can sell a Scarab Beetle for 10000 Bells.

They can find this bug from July to August in the Northern Hemisphere and from January to February in the Southern Hemisphere.

To catch one, players will have to scout the trees on their island from 11 PM to 8 AM. Being nocturnal, these bugs might be a bit difficult to catch. But approaching them silently and releasing the net at the perfect moment might do the trick.

Edited by Ravi Iyer