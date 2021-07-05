Animal Crossing: New Horizons' villager tier list explained - The most popular villagers in the game in 2021

Now that Animal Crossing: New Horizons has completed a year in the gaming fraternity, it is time to analyze the game's villagers tier list. Players are familiar with most of the villagers in the game as they are repeating from last year.

However, some are new and have given the title a different perspective. As expected, some villagers in the game are more popular than ever. Villagers like Tom Nook and Isabelle are evergreen characters, even though they have been a part of the franchise for as long as it has existed.

Most of the villagers in the game keep fluctuating and aren't available throughout the year. Villagers in the game are popular depending on their personality types and their corresponding catchphrases, making them pretty unique.

Most popular villagers in Animal Crossing in 2021

Many villagers in the game are popular because of how adorable they are. Molly is a duck in the game and can be seen watering the plants on the island, which is a great detail.

Molly first appeared in New Leaf (Image via GoNintendo)

She first appeared in New Leaf and has become an indispensable part of the franchise.

Fauna is another character who is popular because she is adorable. She was also added to the game in New Leaf and immediately became a fan favorite.

Fauna, too, is extremely popular (Image via GoNintendo)

Apart from that, the Octopus villagers remain the most popular in the game, since there are only 3 species.

Octopus villagers are extremely popular in the game (Image via centurion)

Zucker is perhaps one of the most popular Octopus villagers, with Judy behind by a very small margin. Her cotton candy colors make her a fan favorite and her amiibo card, too, is pretty sought-after.

Raymond is a character who is new to the franchise and made his way via New Horizons last year.

Raymond made his way to the game in 2020 via New Horizons (Image via GoNintendo)

His heterochromia (his eyes are different colors) is what makes him extremely popular, as he is the only character in the game with the condition.

Smug villagers are very polite and kind. They are able to maintain a decent relationship with every other character in the game, making them extremely popular too.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod