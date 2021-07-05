How to complete the Critterpedia in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Critters include all the bugs, fish, and sea creatures in the Animal Crossing games. Critterpedia is an app on the player's NookPhone that shows all the critters that the player has collected so far. It is somewhat similar to the encyclopedia from the previous Animal Crossing games.

The Critterpedia shows all the details about the bugs, sea creatures, and fish that the player has caught, including the months of the year in which the critter can be caught, the times of the day in which the critter can be caught, and the location that the critter can be found (e.g. pond, river, sea, etc.).

In order to unlock the Critterpedia, players will have to donate a bug or a fish to Tom Nook. Catching more and more critters will slowly fill up the player's Critterpedia.

Completion of the Critterpedia means catching every bug and fish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Doing so will complete two museum exhibits and unlock two Golden Tool DIY recipes - the Golden Fishing Rod and the Golden Net.

What use is the Critterpedia exactly in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Bugs, sea creatures, and fish can come in quite handy while making some quick money, but sometimes, players can consider donating them to wise old Blathers at the Museum. If they do so, they will see an owl icon over the critter they have just donated on their Critterpedia.

With the Fishing Tourney right around the corner, it will be helpful for players to keep a count of the fish that they have caught. Critterpedia can really come in handy during times like these, as it has a detailed account of all the critters the players have caught. This way, players can keep track of their catches.

Similarly, Critterpedia can prove itself useful during the monthly Bug Off event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Players can see how many rare and magnificent bugs they have already added to their inventory. Furthermore, players can use this app to keep track of the critters they have donated to the Museum.

Donating critters to Blathers has its own benefits, as it helps upgrade the museum.

