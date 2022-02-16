Animal Crossing: New Horizons player recreates infamous "Backrooms" set in the game

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons community is well known for its creative skills, which have often blown the community away. Many a times, players have recreated several scenes from pop culture elements, or even other games in New Horizons. However, they are mostly always in keeping with the general happy-go-lucky tone of the game.

In a recent instance, however, an ACNH redditor shared his rendition of The Backrooms on his New Horizons island, and the response has been baffling. It seems like no place is safe from the Backrooms, not even a place as happy as Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Animal Crossing player leaves the Reddit community disgruntled with his rendition of Backrooms in game

'The Backrooms' is an urban legend that causes a person to fall out of reality, or "noclip" from the real world. The Backrooms are a maze of never-ending rooms with seemingly no exit. People, therefore, cannot escape the Backrooms and have to survive against unknown forces who wish to harm them.

The Backrooms have spawned several movies, games, and stories across the years.

The legend of the Backrooms has left people terrified for years. Now, a New Horizons player decided to recreate the Backrooms on his island.

While some fans were left confused by the post, others immediately caught on to the reference and joined in on reminiscing about the creepy urban legend.

However, there were other fans in the chat who took the time to explain the concept of "noclip" to other unassuming fans.

The Backrooms are one of the creepiest things that a New Horizons player has recreated in the game. Prior to this, another user had recreated the headshot scene from The Joker (2019). The recreation had left the community in awe due to the amount of care that the creator had taken to pay attention to every detail.

Tom Nook played the role of Murray Franklin while Isabelle played the other guest on the talk show.

The Animal Crossing community has often left its members in awe with the amount of creativity that they show within the game, and the Backrooms recreation was simply one such instance.

Edited by Saman