Animal Crossing: New Horizons player stuns the community with their Able Sisters shop layout

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players are well known for their creativity and design skills. Lately, a lot of people have been sharing their New Horizons island designs, which have led to the community really appreciating them.

Twitter user @palcoyoacnh recently shared their Able Sisters shop design, which was greatly appreciated by the community.

Their tweet even prompted another ACNH Twitter user to say that they were convinced that the two of them were playing different versions of New Horizons.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has some very creative players to its name

ACNH players have been sprucing up the creativity on their islands lately, which is a visual treat for the community. In a recent instance of the same, New Horizons enthusiasts can see a unique layout of the Able Sisters shop, where the user has surrounded the shop with a lot of greenery, further surrounded by gravel roads and pathways.

The player also has a very creative cart full of flowers kept in front of the shop, along with a Lily of the Valley flower, which is a very well-placed flex, showing off the player's five-star island rating.

As expected, the beautiful layout was highly appreciated by the community, as Twitter users flooded in to share their kind words about the same.

Many other users resonated with this sentiment, suggesting that they stopped looking at other people's New Horizons islands simply so they did not feel bad about their own. They also explained how they felt like their islands were so much smaller than other people's islands.

norburger 🍔 @KA1MANTIC @BaileeACNH No fr every time I watch videos of other people islands I’m like… what game is this cause it’s not what I’m playing lmao I swear my island feels so much smaller @BaileeACNH No fr every time I watch videos of other people islands I’m like… what game is this cause it’s not what I’m playing lmao I swear my island feels so much smaller 😭

End result? Others' islands feel unknown, and therefore bigger. (In reality they're all small. ) @BaileeACNH This is a pretty universal sentiment and I find it very interesting. I think it's a result of 1. a small field of vision, plus 2. becoming VERY familiar with your own island.End result? Others' islands feel unknown, and therefore bigger. (In reality they're all small. @kelly_boner @KA1MANTIC @BaileeACNH This is a pretty universal sentiment and I find it very interesting. I think it's a result of 1. a small field of vision, plus 2. becoming VERY familiar with your own island.End result? Others' islands feel unknown, and therefore bigger. (In reality they're all small. ❤️)

👾Steampunk🦥Sloth👾 @SlothSteampunk @BaileeACNH Like fr Might as well delete my whole island after this shit man @BaileeACNH Like fr Might as well delete my whole island after this shit man https://t.co/S6N16J9CZ3

Amity @SpookyOldSoull @BaileeACNH Whenever I see these amazing things, I always remember how ugly my island looks @BaileeACNH Whenever I see these amazing things, I always remember how ugly my island looks 😭

New Horizons players have proven their creativity time and again with wonderful recreations of scenes from pop culture and other gaming titles. Recently, an Animal Crossing user left the community in awe with their accurate rendition of the iconic headshot scene from the 2019 film, 'Joker'.

Although Nintendo has made it clear that there will be no new content updates to New Horizons after the latest 2.0 update, players are making use of whatever they have to come up with the most beautiful islands and scene recreations that they can.

