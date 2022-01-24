How to get a 5-star rated island and grow Lily of the Valley in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is generally a casual game that players engage in to relax. However, the game is also a treat for all perfectionists due to its island rating system. Players can strive to achieve the perfect 5-star island rating Isabelle offers during Island Evaluation.

Although the factors that affect these rankings are not specified, players can get a fair idea of the same from the various signs that Isabelle keeps dropping whenever players seek her help.

How to get a 5-star island rating in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Getting a 5-star rated island in New Horizons is entirely up to the player. The points for this rating are given based on two main criteria: scenery and development. There are a few things that players can do to improve their island rating in New Horizons.

Significant factors that affect a player's island rating are the placement of greenery and furniture on the island and villager satisfaction. Furthermore, features unlocked and overall island cleanliness also play a big role in island rank determination. Players who have unlocked K.K. Slider's concerts, the terraforming app, and the Able Sisters' Shop certainly have an edge in terms of island ratings.

On the contrary, factors like cluttered and unkempt open spaces on the player's Animal Crossing island bring down the rating for their island. So players must be careful not to go overboard with the decorations on their island.

How does a 5-star island benefit players

Although having a 5-star island does not reward players in the game apart from the general satisfaction of having "won" at the game, one feature counts as a reward. Players can see Lilies of the Valley blooming on their New Horizons island shortly after achieving the 5-star rating for their island.

The Lily of the Valley is one of the rarest and subsequently hardest to achieve flowers in New Horizons. Naturally, having a 5-star island and then Lilies of the Valley blooming on the same can be a massive flex for players of the title.

