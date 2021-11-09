9 secret features from Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update arrived last week and brought tons of new content to the game. Brewster and the Roost headlined it, but Gyroids, Harv's Island expansion, eight brand new villagers, and island ordinances all could have been their update by themselves.

Still, the update was huge, and there were tons of additions that players were excited about. Now that it's here, though, players are uncovering a few secret additions that not many people knew about.

The secret features added in Animal Crossing 2.0 update

9) Villager memories

Many islands have had a revolving villager cast in their time. Villagers come and go and can live on the island as long as players let them. One of the cool secret features of the 2.0 update is that those villagers that no longer live there will remember players if they get invited to the Roost. They'll reminisce about their time on the island with the player.

Visitors who lived with players will remember their time fondly (Image via Nintendo)

8) Free acorns

Cornimer, a villager, will appear every single day in November, thanks to the update. He will give players acorns, which can be extremely helpful for crafting recipes and more.

7) ATMs

Another cool feature in the update is that ATMs on other islands can access players' money. Animal Crossing players on different islands can use their ATMs to get bells if they need to. Surprisingly, this wasn't a feature before, but it is now.

6) Friendship blessing

Another one of the secret additions involves Katrina. She can give a friendship blessing to players that will help their relationship with a certain villager. This will double the current friendship level.

5) Leif's weeding

This addition is costly, but many Animal Crossing players will probably feel that it's worth the money. For 100,000 bells, Leif will weed the island. Players no longer will have to go around and pull weeds themselves as Leif can do it for them.

4) Shooting star island

A brand new Animal Crossing island that Kapp'n can take players to is also one of the secret additions. This island has shooting stars and makes it easy to find star fragments, so it's worth visiting.

3) Nook Friday

Now through November 30, annually, there will be a new holiday. Everything in Nook's Cranny will be marked off 30%. It's an excellent addition that most players will certainly take advantage of. It'll be called Nook Friday.

2) Multiple select

With the new storage options, Nintendo added the option to select multiple items to put in storage. This is a small but much-needed quality of life update for Animal Crossing players.

1) Customize event items

Finally, Cyrus could always customize furniture, but now, thanks to the update, he can customize event furniture. Animal Crossing items like the Spooky Arch from Halloween can be customized with different colors on Harv's Island.

