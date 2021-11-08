Fortnite skin reference allegedly found in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Fortnite has tons of different skins in the game at this point. After 18 versions of battle pass and countless Item Shop skins that have cycled through the game, the number is huge.

Within them, they have sets and other similar or related skins. There have been tons of skins modeled after bears: Cuddle Team Leader, Fireworks Team Leader, Ragsy, Panda Team Leader, Bundles, Spooky Team Leader and more.

There are several bear skins in Fortnite. Image via Epic Games

Bears, like other animals, are pretty prominent in the popular Nintendo game Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Now, it seems like one of the bear skins from Fortnite has been at least referenced in the game.

Cuddle Team Leader from Fortnite potentially found in New Horizons

The two games have very little in common. Fortnite is available to play on the Nintendo Switch, but Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a Nintendo exclusive.

The majority of Fortnite players may not have played Animal Crossing: New Horizons. As such, the appearance of what seems to be Cuddle Team Leader is very curious, to say the least.

Still, it seems more than likely that it is a reference. It's far too similar to the skin for it to just be a mistake. Both Fortnite and Animal Crossing are incredibly popular games in their fields, but the crossover seems to end there.

It has the same exact eyes and the same 'broken heart' logo in the center. The shade of pink is the same, as well.

One Redditor who was a fan of both games made their own custom design for Cuddle Team Leader, but that's not anything official from either Nintendo or Epic Games. The image found and posted to the Fortnite subreddit is much more official.

Given the fact that Animal Crossing characters are small and are all animals, a crossover skin seems unlikely. It would be difficult to stretch Tom Nook or Isabelle to fit a Fortnite skin, so a collaborative skin would be a surprise.

Still, something appears to be in the works, because a fun Easter Egg is just as unlikely.

