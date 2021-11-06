Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update adds glowing moss and more new items

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update has officially arrived, and players are already enjoying playing with the new additions. Brewster, the Roost, new villagers, Gyroids, and Harv's Island are rightfully getting a lot of attention in this update, but there are tons of items and additions that deserve more love.

The 2.0 update reportedly adds over 9,000 items to the game, with many of them to come at a later date. Still, several of them have already made their way into New Horizons and making an immediate impact on players.

Here are a few of the new items.

New glowing moss item added in Animal Crossing 2.0 update

Glowing moss has quickly become one of the most interesting items in the 2.0 update. The plant has become a fan favorite, but it's not so easily accessible. Players will need to go to a mystery island with Kapp’n to find the new item, glowing moss.

acnh brainrot｡👻🧡 @strryskaeya actual side note THE GLOWING MOSS LOOKS SO GOOD PLS GJKSJGDAf actual side note THE GLOWING MOSS LOOKS SO GOOD PLS GJKSJGDAf https://t.co/VMmEv0ZqEh

The mysterious island in question has tons of greenery, especially vines all around it. Finding the island is fairly rare, and the odds of doing it immediately are slim. If Animal Crossing players do find it, they need to have ample inventory space to take glowing moss back to their island. They can then take them back and plant them on their own island.

For owners of the Animal Crossing Happy Home Paradise DLC, the process is actually a lot easier. It grows in bulk on that island, behind the offices. This makes it a lot easier to get the glowing moss and it can be gotten multiple times a day.

Glowing moss isn't only good for planting and illuminating an island, though. It can also be used as a crafting material for items and clothes, so an entire Animal Crossing island and outfit can be glowing moss-themed.

There are tons of items that players can craft with glowing moss (Image via MayorMori on YouTube)

The following items can be crafted with glowing moss:

Glowing moss balloon

Glowing moss boulder

Glowing moss cave wall

Glowing moss dress

Glowing moss flooring

Glowing moss forest wall

Glowing moss headband

Glowing moss hood

Glowing moss jar

Glowing moss pointed cap

Glowing moss pond

Glowing moss rug

Glowing moss ruins wall

Glowing moss statue

Glowing moss stool

Glowing moss wreath

Glowing moss jar shelves

All of these Animal Crossing items have been added into the game already.

