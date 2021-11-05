Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise DLC - All features explained

The Animal Crossing 2.0 update arrived an entire day early, dropping yesterday on November 4 instead of the original announced date of November 5. Alongside that, the Happy Home Paradise DLC was also released. With the first and final DLC and the final major update to New Horizons officially dropped, Animal Crossing players are more than pleased with the results.

This update had tons of content, but the DLC had so many new additions that it's difficult to imagine anyone passing up on it. All new game modes, innovative gameplay mechanics and much more are available as part of the DLC. Here are all the features players can look forward to in this DLC.

Jamesy @sirnicolay Omg Happy Home Paradise is liiiiive 😳😳😳 Omg Happy Home Paradise is liiiiive 😳😳😳 https://t.co/GzIrWlBGk9

Animal Crossing DLC: All new features

Naturally, the primary use of the Animal Crossing DLC is the Happy Home Paradise portion. This allows players to visit Lottie and her crew to help design vacation homes for villagers. The main task that players will be doing is designing specific vacation homes for the villagers at their special request.

Villagers will request specific things for their vacation homes (Image via Nintendo)

This means that players will essentially be employees of the Happy Home Paradise company, which brings up another cool feature of the DLC. Though the office was shown before the actual update was released, it now also has a break room and everything else that an actual company would have. Clearly, Lottie treats her Happy Home Paradise employees quite well.

Isabelle @animalcrossing ]Lottie]

We also have a second floor for employees only, where you can change into your work uniform or take a break. I encourage everyone to take advantage of the space and work at their own pace! Oh, I hope everyone takes that seriously even though it was a cute rhyme... ]Lottie]We also have a second floor for employees only, where you can change into your work uniform or take a break. I encourage everyone to take advantage of the space and work at their own pace! Oh, I hope everyone takes that seriously even though it was a cute rhyme... https://t.co/UcWcBF4Qvn

Apparently, employees receive a salary as well in the form of a brand new currency that can only be used on items sold in the Happy Home Paradise shop in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Poki, the new currency, is earned by completing designs and can be used on exclusive items in the office.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Additionally, there are other features that work outside the office. Players will have the opportunity to remodel homes on their island. While this doesn't take place on the Happy Home Paradise island itself, it is part of the DLC. Unfortunately, only owners of the Animal Crossing DLC will be able to access this feature. They'll be able to remodel homes, including villagers' homes, to their heart's desire.

Edited by Atul S