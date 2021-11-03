Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise DLC details revealed

The Happy Home Paradise for Animal Crossing will be both the first and last paid DLC for the game, marking the end of an era. The DLC and the update will go hand in hand, bringing players tons of new content to offset the fact that this will be the final major addition to the game.

There's a lot of content in the DLC alone, as it provides new gameplay, new villagers and so much more. It will launch on 5 November 2021, which is just a few days away (with pre-orders now available). New images have shown players a different look at what the DLC will bring to the game.

Images show new look at first and last Animal Crossing paid DLC

Lottie was recently the artist behind two tweets from the official Animal Crossing Twitter page. Isabelle is usually the voice behind those tweets, but for these two, Lottie took over and gave the players a glimpse at the upcoming office in the Happy Home Paradise DLC.

Isabelle @animalcrossing [Lottie]

Hi, everyone! It's Lottie again, and today I'm showing off the Paradise Planning office. Our gift shop and reception area are on the first floor, and there's a lovely patio outside where I meet with clients. I find that the views help inspire vacation-home dreams! [Lottie]Hi, everyone! It's Lottie again, and today I'm showing off the Paradise Planning office. Our gift shop and reception area are on the first floor, and there's a lovely patio outside where I meet with clients. I find that the views help inspire vacation-home dreams! https://t.co/xNeqp9fUvr

The first tweet involved a more zoomed-out look at the main office where Lottie and her team work, indicating where the new items will be. These items will be sold for Poki, a new currency introduced for the DLC.

Lottie will be making her long-awaited return with the DLC.( Image via Nintendo)

Lottie can be seen working at her desk and the items for sale can be noticed on the other side of the room. She makes sure to note that this is the first floor, meaning there are multiple floors of this building.

Isabelle @animalcrossing ]Lottie]

We also have a second floor for employees only, where you can change into your work uniform or take a break. I encourage everyone to take advantage of the space and work at their own pace! Oh, I hope everyone takes that seriously even though it was a cute rhyme... ]Lottie]We also have a second floor for employees only, where you can change into your work uniform or take a break. I encourage everyone to take advantage of the space and work at their own pace! Oh, I hope everyone takes that seriously even though it was a cute rhyme... https://t.co/UcWcBF4Qvn

The second floor is for employees only, but since the DLC owners will be working with Lottie, they'll have access to this floor as well. This can be used as a changing room for the uniform as well as a break room for tired and burnt out Animal Crossing employees.

It's just a small look, but it's the first official glimpse at anything from the Happy Home Paradise DLC since Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct aired a couple of weeks ago.

