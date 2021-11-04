Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update introduces 9 new unlockable Nook Miles achievements

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update was released a day earlier than expected. This will give Animal Crossing players enough time to get comfortable with it. Players are primarily excited about significant additions like Brewster, Gyroids, Harv's Island expansion, and the paid DLC. But tons of more minor features also reshape the game.

Nook Miles, one of the currencies in Animal Crossing, now has several new achievements for players to unlock more Nook Miles. It can be spent on various items and pay for activities like traveling with the newly returned Kapp'n.

All new Nook Miles achievements in Animal Crossing 2.0 update

There are nine different Nook Miles achievements and they each have several stages.

Recipes

Unlock 10 Cooking DIY Recipes; Ever-Improving & Test Chef Titles

Unlock 30 Cooking DIY Recipes; Skilled & Cooked Titles

Unlock 50 Cooking DIY Recipes; Homestyle & Chef Titles

These items can be unlocked with the Nook Miles awarded from unlocking as many as 50 new recipes. Players are always looking for DIY recipes, and now there's a reward for doing just that.

Cooking

Cook 300 Meals; Scorching & Gourmet Titles

Cook 500 Meals; Sugary & Sweets Titles

Cook 1000 Meals; Spicy & Head Chef Titles

Cook 2000 Meals; Gourmet & Epicure Titles

Cook 3000 Meals; Culinary & Glutton Titles

Players are constantly cooking in Animal Crossing as it's one of the most important tasks to do. Players need to eat and now the game will reward players for doing that. There are rewards for doing up to 3,000 meals.

Cooking will be a Nook Miles achievement (Image via Nintendo)

Digging up Gyroids

Dig Up 300 Gyroids; Rain-Soaked & Gyroid Titles

This is a brand new feature in the Animal Crossing 2.0 update. Players will have the opportunity to find Gyroids and collect rewards.

Collecting Gyroids

Collect 5 Kinds of Gyroids; Distinctive & Curator Titles

Collect 15 Kinds of Gyroids; Whimsical & Statue Titles

Collect 20 Kinds of Gyroids; Novel & Symbol Titles

There are so many different kinds of Gyroids that Animal Crossing players should have no trouble unlocking all of these.

Planting a garden

Plant 5 Vegetable Starts; Field-Fresh & Fertilizer Titles

Plant 20 Vegetable Starts; Locally Sourced & Soil Titles

Plant 50 Vegetable Starts; Sustainable & Soil Titles

Plant 100 Vegetable Starts; Hardworking & Days Titles

Plant 200 Vegetable Starts; Green-Thumbed & Success Titles

Planting items in Animal Crossing is handy and now it'll be very profitable, as well.

Harvesting said garden

Harvest 10 Vegetables; Farming & Greenhorn Titles

Harvest 50 Vegetables; Crop-Tending & Crops Titles

Harvest 150 Vegetables; Vibrant & Baby Titles

Harvest 500 Vegetables; Nurturing & Young’un Titles

Harvest 1000 Vegetables; Thriving & Populace Titles

Animal Crossing players will also be rewarded for harvesting their planted crops.

Sail away

Sail with Kapp’n 3 Times; Sun-Kissed & Boater Titles

Sail with Kapp’n 10 Times; Household & Provider Titles

Sail with Kapp’n 20 Times; Voyaging & Explorer Titles

Sail with Kapp’n 30 Times; Family-Minded & Parent Titles

Sail with Kapp’n 50 Times; Impressive & Family Titles

Kapp'n has returned and his trips cost Nook Miles.

Drink coffee

Drink Coffee 5 Times; Aromatic & Beans Titles

Drink Coffee 10 Times; Caffeinated & Regular Titles

Drink Coffee 20 Times; Fragrant & Break Titles

Drink Coffee 30 Times; Rich & Blend Titles

Drink Coffee 50 Times; Acidic & Barista Titles

Coffee is a new feature at the Roost, so players can get it and get Nook Miles.

Stretch

Join Group Stretching 3 Times; Peppy & Kids Titles

Join Group Stretching 10 Times; Athletic & Fitness Fan Titles

Join Group Stretching 20 Times; Sporty & Athlete Titles

Join Group Stretching 30 Times; Peak-Performing & Bodybuilder Titles

Join Group Stretching 50 Times; Stoic & Health Nut Titles

Even the new group stretching feature has a reward.

