Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 2.0 arrives 24 hours early and is available to download 

In an interesting turn of events, Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 2.0 is available for download on Nintendo Switch, as the developers pushed it out a day earlier than its planned November 5 release.

As players may already know, the new update will bring heaps of new content to their islands. Anticipation has been building in the New Horizons community for a while now, especially after Nintendo stated how 2.0 would be the last free content update for the fifth entry in the long-running franchise.

The update will reintroduce some of the most beloved characters in the Animal Crossing universe, along with other long-awaited features, including new characters, fence customization, island ordinances, first paid DLC and much more.

To get the update, simply go to “software update” on the Switch home menu to start the download.

Nintendo hasn't revealed if this was an intentional move. However, this is an actively developing story and more details are expected soon.

Features to look out for in the new Animal Crossing update, including new villagers and the ability to cook

Brewster returns to Animal Crossing after a long hiatus. He will bring along his Roost, which in previous entries was one of the key POIs in the game.

A cup of coffee will cost 200 Bells and other characters will be found in the Roost. Furthermore, players will be able to invite their friends to the cafe to take a break from their busy lives.

Kapp'n is one of the game's beloved character (Image via Nintendo)

Kapp'n is another beloved character who will be returning to New Horizons. He is popular for taking players across the seas to mysterious islands on his boat.

Harv's island is going through a complete revamp in the Animal Crossing 2.0 update. Harvey is inviting shops to the island for an open market. Players can contribute Bells to the cause to make the shopping group grow even bigger too.

Redd will have his own stall on Harv's island (Image via Nintendo)

One of the most sought after updates is that cooking will be added to DIY recipes. Players will be able to grow tomatoes, potatoes, wheat and other veggies to craft food items.

Island ordinances, too, will be returning to Animal Crossing after a long gap. Players can set ordinances that more or less tweak every aspect of the game to correspond with the player's lifestyle.

Players will be able to grow tomatoes, potatoes, wheat and other veggies to craft food items in Animal Crossing (Image via Nintendo)

The following new villagers will also be added to the game:

Ione (Squirrel)

Shino (Deer)

Petri (Mouse)

Quinn (Eagle)

Zoe (Anteater)

Rio (Ostrich)

Azaelea (Rhino)

Faith (Koala)

Sasha (Bunny)

Tiansheng (Monkey)

Marlo (Hamster)

Cephalobot (Octopus)

Chabwick (Penguin)

Ace (Bird)

Frett (Dog)

Roswell (Crocodile)

Edited by Sabine Algur