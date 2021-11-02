Nintendo confirms Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update will be the final update

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is getting a massive update in a few days. On November 5, Brewster and the Roost will return, Harv's Island will get a huge expansion, a brand new paid DLC will launch, and Gyroids will make their long-awaited return to the Animal Crossing franchise.

It's going to be one of the biggest game updates in recent memory, filled with tons of good news for Animal Crossing players. Unfortunately, it's not all good news.

Animal Crossing 2.0 update will be the final New Horizons update

The Animal Crossing community has been patiently waiting for a substantial update for a long time. They were also hoping for the return of several franchise staples that had been absent from New Horizons, like Brewster, the Roost, and Gyroids. All that and more has finally been promised to them with the 2.0 update, but it comes at a price.

The 2.0 update to New Horizons will be the final major update to the game. In an interview with IGN, Nintendo confirmed that it would be, and that the Happy Home Paradise DLC would be the first and only DLC for the game.

Nintendo said:

"This is the last major update and the paid DLC will be the only paid DLC for this title."

Animal Crossing's first DLC will also be its last as the game is nearing an end (Image via Nintendo)

This is a bit of a surprising move, to say the least. While Nintendo is unlikely to leave its Animal Crossing players behind (though it's not entirely impossible; just ask Metroid and StarFox players), it does mark the end of New Horizons.

What makes this even more curious is the fact that the game is just a year and a half old. New Horizons launched in March of 2020, and now the game is receiving its final major update.

New Leaf was the primary Animal Crossing title for seven years before New Horizons came along, so it's curious to see the game end so early.

Edited by R. Elahi