All deep sea creatures arriving in November for Animal Crossing: New Horizons

A new month always brings big changes to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but November is poised to completely change the game. The new update will revitalize the game and bring in tons of new changes, but there will also be the monthly changes that always come regardless of whether there's an update planned or not. Those changes involve critters, which are the fish, bugs and deep sea creatures in the game.
Deep sea creatures can be quite profitable for players and are often a great source of bells and something to do. Here's what deep sea creatures will be coming and going in November in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
Deep sea creature changes coming in November for Animal Crossing
The following deep sea creatures will be arriving in the month of November in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
Northern Hemisphere
- Dungeness crab- 1,900 bells
- Red king crab- 8,000 bells
- Sea cucumber- 500 bells
- Sea pig- 10,000 bells
- Snow crab- 6,000 bells
Southern Hemisphere
- Sea urchin- 1,700 bells
- Slate pencil urchin- 2,000 bells
- Gigas giant clam- 15,000 bells
- Vampire squid- 10,000 bells
- Spotted garden eel- 1,100 bells
The Gigas giant clam is one of the most expensive deep sea creatures in Animal Crossing. Players will be able to add it to their museum, collection, or their pocket book in just a few days. The vampire squid is quite similar and is also arriving soon. Additionally, these deep sea creatures will be leaving at the start of November. They will no longer be available in a few days:
Northern Hemisphere
- Spotted garden eel- 1,100 bells
- Giant isopod- 12,000 bells
Southern Hemisphere
- Sea cucumber- 500 bells
- Spider crab- 12,000 bells
- Snow crab- 6,000 bells
ALSO READArticle Continues below
The giant isopod (Northern Hemisphere) and the spider crab (Southern Hemisphere) are some of the most expensive deep sea creatures that players can find, but they'll only be available for three more days before they go away. Animal Crossing players should prioritize getting these in the coming days.