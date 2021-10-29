All deep sea creatures arriving in November for Animal Crossing: New Horizons

A new month always brings big changes to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but November is poised to completely change the game. The new update will revitalize the game and bring in tons of new changes, but there will also be the monthly changes that always come regardless of whether there's an update planned or not. Those changes involve critters, which are the fish, bugs and deep sea creatures in the game.

Deep sea creatures can be quite profitable for players and are often a great source of bells and something to do. Here's what deep sea creatures will be coming and going in November in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Deep sea creature changes coming in November for Animal Crossing

The following deep sea creatures will be arriving in the month of November in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Northern Hemisphere

Dungeness crab- 1,900 bells

Red king crab- 8,000 bells

Sea cucumber- 500 bells

Sea pig- 10,000 bells

Snow crab- 6,000 bells

Southern Hemisphere

Sea urchin- 1,700 bells

Slate pencil urchin- 2,000 bells

Gigas giant clam- 15,000 bells

Vampire squid- 10,000 bells

Spotted garden eel- 1,100 bells

Spotted garden eels will be arriving in the coming days for Animal Crossing players (Image via Nintendo)

The Gigas giant clam is one of the most expensive deep sea creatures in Animal Crossing. Players will be able to add it to their museum, collection, or their pocket book in just a few days. The vampire squid is quite similar and is also arriving soon. Additionally, these deep sea creatures will be leaving at the start of November. They will no longer be available in a few days:

Northern Hemisphere

Spotted garden eel- 1,100 bells

Giant isopod- 12,000 bells

Southern Hemisphere

Sea cucumber- 500 bells

Spider crab- 12,000 bells

Snow crab- 6,000 bells

The giant isopod (Northern Hemisphere) and the spider crab (Southern Hemisphere) are some of the most expensive deep sea creatures that players can find, but they'll only be available for three more days before they go away. Animal Crossing players should prioritize getting these in the coming days.

