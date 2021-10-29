All bugs coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in November

Calendar changes are an exciting time in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Every month brings new seasonal events, new items, new content (in this case, a ton of new content with the 2.0 update), and new critters.

Bugs, fish, and deep-sea creatures cycle in and out by the month usually. They'll often stay for multiple months, but each month sees new critters come and old ones go.

In November, there are going to be a few really good bugs coming and a few really good ones leaving. Here's all the information about bugs coming in November to Animal Crossing.

Bugs coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in November

The Animal Crossing 2.0 update, scheduled for November 5, doesn't appear to have any new critters being added. That's not to say that it won't, because Nintendo might surprise players, but as it stands, the only critters arriving have already been in the game.

These bugs will be arriving in a few days for Animal Crossing: New Horizons players:

Northern Hemisphere

Damselfly- 500 bells

Damselfly- 500 bells

Mole cricket- 500 bells

Tarantula- 8,000 bells

Southern Hemisphere

Great purple emperor- 3,000 bells

Queen Alexandra's birdwing- 4,000 bells

Banded dragonfly- 4,500 bells

Pondskater- 130 bells

Diving beetle- 800 bells

Violin beetle- 450 bells

Roselia batesi beetle- 3,000 bells

Scorpion- 8,000 bells

The Scorpion will be arriving in the Southern Hemisphere in New Horizons (Image via Nintendo)

Additionally, when October ends and November arrives, the following bugs will no longer be available for Animal Crossing players to collect:

Northern Hemisphere

Yellow butterfly- 160 bells

Bell cricket- 430 bells

Red dragonfly- 180 bells

Darner dragonfly- 230 bells

Banded dragonfly- 4,500 bells

Stinkbug- 120 bells

Man-faced stinkbug- 1,000 bells

Ladybug- 200 bells

Tiger beetle- 1,500 bells

Scorpion- 8,000 bells

Southern Hemisphere

Tarantula- 8,000 bells

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Many profitable and unique bugs will be leaving both the Northern and Southern Hemispheres when the calendar flips over to November. Players should prioritize those bugs while they can still spawn on their islands. Once they're gone, they won't return for several months.

Edited by R. Elahi