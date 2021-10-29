×
All bugs coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in November

Tarantulas will begin spawning in the Northern Hemisphere for Animal Crossing (Image via Nintendo)
Tarantulas will begin spawning in the Northern Hemisphere for Animal Crossing (Image via Nintendo)
Modified Oct 29, 2021 03:21 AM IST
Calendar changes are an exciting time in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Every month brings new seasonal events, new items, new content (in this case, a ton of new content with the 2.0 update), and new critters.

Bugs, fish, and deep-sea creatures cycle in and out by the month usually. They'll often stay for multiple months, but each month sees new critters come and old ones go.

In November, there are going to be a few really good bugs coming and a few really good ones leaving. Here's all the information about bugs coming in November to Animal Crossing.

Bugs coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in November

The Animal Crossing 2.0 update, scheduled for November 5, doesn't appear to have any new critters being added. That's not to say that it won't, because Nintendo might surprise players, but as it stands, the only critters arriving have already been in the game.

These bugs will be arriving in a few days for Animal Crossing: New Horizons players:

Northern Hemisphere

  • Damselfly- 500 bells
  • Mole cricket- 500 bells
  • Tarantula- 8,000 bells

Southern Hemisphere

  • Great purple emperor- 3,000 bells
  • Queen Alexandra's birdwing- 4,000 bells
  • Banded dragonfly- 4,500 bells
  • Pondskater- 130 bells
  • Diving beetle- 800 bells
  • Violin beetle- 450 bells
  • Roselia batesi beetle- 3,000 bells
  • Scorpion- 8,000 bells
The Scorpion will be arriving in the Southern Hemisphere in New Horizons (Image via Nintendo)
Additionally, when October ends and November arrives, the following bugs will no longer be available for Animal Crossing players to collect:

Northern Hemisphere

  • Yellow butterfly- 160 bells
  • Bell cricket- 430 bells
  • Red dragonfly- 180 bells
  • Darner dragonfly- 230 bells
  • Banded dragonfly- 4,500 bells
  • Stinkbug- 120 bells
  • Man-faced stinkbug- 1,000 bells
  • Ladybug- 200 bells
  • Tiger beetle- 1,500 bells
  • Scorpion- 8,000 bells

Southern Hemisphere

  • Tarantula- 8,000 bells
Many profitable and unique bugs will be leaving both the Northern and Southern Hemispheres when the calendar flips over to November. Players should prioritize those bugs while they can still spawn on their islands. Once they're gone, they won't return for several months.

