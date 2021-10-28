Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update to introduce five new daily activities

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is set to get the most extensive update in recent memory. The 2.0 update was expected to be massive, but leaks and other information indicate that it might be more detailed than initially anticipated. Among the new additions will be daily activities.

The Nintendo Direct showcased a lot of information, but more continues to be released. We know more about what might be involved beyond new shops, returning villagers, and other elements.

2.0 update's daily activities in Animal Crossing: New Horizons aim to improve gameplay and give players more to do beyond interacting with new villagers.

Animal Crossing 2.0 update is likely to reshape life on the island

The Roost is the most significant part of the update. It was the headliner and the biggest pull for players who were feeling burned out. It's also going to be one of the daily activities. Getting coffee might not seem like much, but it's a new place to visit, hang out with villagers, and buy coffee. This is the first daily activity added to the game.

Digging up Gyroid pieces will also become a daily activity for players. These can be dug up around the island, but players will need to dig up a few parts before having a whole Gyroid. This won't take much time either.

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica



#AnimalCrossing #ACNH What's that strange thing buried in the ground? It's a gyroid! When you find gyroid fragments, then plant and water them, they'll mature into a lovely gyroid overnight. They make unique sounds, adding atmosphere to your island. What's that strange thing buried in the ground? It's a gyroid! When you find gyroid fragments, then plant and water them, they'll mature into a lovely gyroid overnight. They make unique sounds, adding atmosphere to your island. #AnimalCrossing #ACNH https://t.co/RRR26pJbwE

Nook's Cranny has expanded its inventory, so Animal Crossing players can go there to buy new items each day. Eventually, these items will run out, but it's an excellent place to visit each day after the 2.0 update goes live on November 5.

The same can be said for the new Happy Home Paradise DLC. This will inevitably be a daily activity. But there will also be a new currency and new items for that shop.

Visiting the Happy Home Paradise folks will be a daily activity in Animal Crossing (Image via Nintendo)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Harv's island is getting a ton of new shops, but none of them will require a daily visit quite like Katrina's Fortune Shop. This will tell players their fortunes for the day and determine whether or not it's a good day to look for DIY recipes or go fishing. Suffice to say, Animal Crossing players will have a lot to do when the update goes live.

Edited by Srijan Sen