Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update - All new shops coming to Harv's Island

The Animal Crossing 2.0 update is just under two weeks away. There are tons of features coming to the game, both known and unknown. One of the most significant aspects of the update is all the changes coming to Harv's Island. What was once primarily just the site of the wedding season will now be so much more.

There will be tons of new shops coming to Harv's Island in the Animal Crossing 2.0 update, perhaps even more than were shown in the Nintendo Direct. Regardless, here are the shops that are confirmed for the update on November 5.

All shops confirmed on Harv's Island for 2.0 Animal Crossing update

Players will need to contribute bells to the cause, but they can essentially help open up eight new shops, as shown in the Direct.

Katrina

Katrina is making her Animal Crossing return as she was introduced in New Leaf and played a significant role in Pocket Camp. She and her fortune shop have been missing from New Horizons but are making their return. The fortune shop will tell players how their luck will be on that day, as well as potentially remove curses and other luck-related aspects in the game.

Katrina's shop will be returning (Image via Nintendo)

Savannah

Savannah's shop will sell flooring and wallpaper, which is the same inventory she has when she visits the player's island. Like many of these villagers, she was a traveling merchant but is now getting a more permanent home.

Leif

Leif is another traveling merchant whose flower shop will be getting a more permanent upgrade. He will be selling bushes, flowers, and other related items in his shop, including what appears to be brand new (presumably stronger) fertilizer.

Redd

Redd, the shady art dealer, is finding a new home to practice business and attempting to defraud his clients. The permanent residence for Redd may or may not improve his reputation. He'll still be selling paintings and statues, just from Harv's Island instead of visiting player islands.

Kicks

Kicks will, fittingly, be selling shoes and socks in his shop. This is a brand new shop, but Kicks isn't a brand new villager. He'll stop traveling around, just like the others.

Harriet

Harriet's shop will give players something new: hairstyles. She'll be responsible for Animal Crossing players who want to get new hairstyles in the game. After learning, players can do these hairstyles themselves and won't have to find Harriet.

Tortimer

Tortimer, the retired mayor from previous Animal Crossing titles, won't sell things the same way the others will. Instead, he'll let players access their storage from there and be able to put their newly acquired items away from the island without having to go home.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Reese and Cyrus

Reese and Cyrus will finally have a role outside of being the token married couple in the game. They'll now be able to redesign furniture in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar