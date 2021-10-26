Dungeness Crab in Animal Crossing: New Horizons- How to get one, price and more

There are tons of critters in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, with many of them having high price tags. They all have different spawn rates, spawn times and catching methods.

Dungeness crab is a deep sea creature in New Horizons that can be sold or put in the museum, to Blathers' delight. Here's everything players need to know about the critter in Animal Crossing.

Players must dive deep to catch a dungeness crab in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The Dungeness crab is a brand new critter in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It is considered a benthic creature, which means it lives at the lowest level of a body of water. In this case, it's found at the bottom of the ocean.

Dungeness crabs are found in the bottom of the ocean. Image via Nintendo

Since it only spawns deep in the ocean's depth, it can only be acquired from diving. It can neither be fished up nor will it wash ashore on an island. This makes dungeness crabs rather difficult to catch. If acquired, players can donate it to the museum, to which Blathers will remark:

"The Dungeness crab wears a pretty fan-shaped shell that's often done up in purple hues. But eye-catching colors aside, this fellow can be surprisingly hard to spot! That's because the Dungeness crab is something of an expert hider. When scared, it plays a nifty trick! That is, it buries itself beneath the sand with impressive speed. 'Now you see me, now you don't,"'it says as it vanishes before your very eyes!"

It can also be sold for 1,900 bells. In order to catch it, players must go diving, which can't occur before they've purchased a swimsuit. Dungeness crab has a medium sized shadow.

In the Northern Hemisphere, the dungeness crab can be found from November to May, so it will begin spawning in a few days. In the Southern Hemisphere, the opposite applies: May to November. This means that players in the Animal Crossing Southern Hemipshere only have a few days left to find it.

It is available all day, so there aren't any specific spawn times. Animal Crossing players can go diving at all hours of the day and night to find the dungeness crab.

