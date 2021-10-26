Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update reveals the rarest villager

The Animal Crossing 2.0 update is less than two weeks away and is certainly poised to be one of the biggest updates to the game in recent memory. There's tons of free content, enough that it could've been a different game entirely, as well as a paid DLC that is going to add some game changing features.

There are going to be tons of villagers returning, with some big names making their New Horizons appearance. Brewster, Tortimer, Kapp'n, Katrina and others will finally be returning to the franchise, but there will also be some brand new ones making their debut.

This continues to cement New Horizons as the most expansive villager roster in the franchise. With so many villagers, many of them are going to be more rare than others. Here are the rarest villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Rarest villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Alongside various popular returning villagers like Brewster and Tortimer, there will reportedly be 16 villagers also making the journey to New Horizons, with eight of those being brand new villagers who haven't been seen in the franchise yet.

8 new villagers will be making their Animal Crossing debut with this update (Image via Nintendo)

There are some villagers that are more popular and that makes them inherently less rare. Additionally, certain villagers are more desirable based on the roles they play, which contributes to them being picked more often, which again eliminates their rarity.

It seems that species also play a role in rarity, since the mystery islands select a species that might have very few representatives (like octopi or kangaroos). On the other hand, having so many cats (23) definitely makes it harder to find a certain one.

Given the amount of cats in the game, the cats that are coming in the update will instantly become pretty rare. Since that's already the largest species in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, it makes it rather difficult to find a specific one like Raymond.

hei @heikarii_ #acnh OH MY GOSH I NEED HER I WANT HER I MUST HAVE HER😭😭😭 #sasha OH MY GOSH I NEED HER I WANT HER I MUST HAVE HER😭😭😭 #sasha #acnh https://t.co/zHBsi3FRbe

However, a couple of aspects are likely to make Sasha, a lazy rabbit, the rarest. Rabbits are the second largest group, which makes each individual one more rare, and rabbits have less new additions coming than cats do. Since there's less, that makes a new rabbit even less likely to appear on an Animal Crossing mystery island.

Sasha will more than likely be the most difficult new villager to encounter on a mystery island, which will make her very difficult to have on an island for Animal Crossing players.

