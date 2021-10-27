Every new fish coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in November listed

November is a big month for Animal Crossing players. On November 5, the biggest update to the game in recent memory will be going live and the first paid DLC will be arriving. Turkey Day is coming soon as well, one of the biggest events of the year. However, players don't have to wait until the 5th or Turkey Day (25th November this year) for new changes.

Every month sees new fish, bugs and sea creatures coming and going. Each one has a spawn period where players can find them, but that period isn't everlasting. Here's what players can expect once the calendar flips to November.

Ever fish coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in November

These fish will be available in the month of November for Animal Crossing players to look for:

Tuna will be available in the next few days in Animal Crossing. (Image via Nintendo)

Northern Hemisphere

Bitterling - 900 bells

Blowfish - 5,000 bells

Tuna - 7,000 bells

Blue marlin - 10,000 bells

Football fish - 2,500 bells

Southern Hemisphere

Frog - 120 bells

Catfish - 800 bells

Nibble fish - 1,500 bells

Angelfish - 3,000 bells

Betta - 2,500 bells

Rainbowfish - 800 bells

Giant trevally - 4,500 bells

Mahi-mahi- 6,000 bells

With new fish coming in, this unfortunately means other fish have to leave to make room. Here's what players will no longer be able to see in Animal Crossing: New Horizons after October 31:

Northern Hemisphere

Snapping Turtle- 5,000 bells

Catfish- 800 bells

Tilapia- 800 bells

Angelfish- 3,000 bells

Betta- 2,500 bells

Rainbowfish- 800 bells

Moray eel- 2,000 bells

Ribbon eel- 600 bells

Giant trevally- 4,500 bells

Mahi-mahi- 6,000 bells

Southern Hemisphere

Dab- 300 bells

Tuna- 7,000 bells

Blue marlin- 10,000 bells

Many of the fish leaving after October ends are quite lucrative. Animal Crossing players should prioritize these fish in their respective hemispheres so as to not miss out on a golden opportunity to make a decent profit.

Additionally, these fish may be gone for a while, so if the museum doesn't have them, it's the last opportunity to get them. This will help the museum overall and make Blathers a happy villager.

