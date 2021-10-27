Every new fish coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in November listed

November is a big month for Animal Crossing players. On November 5, the biggest update to the game in recent memory will be going live and the first paid DLC will be arriving. Turkey Day is coming soon as well, one of the biggest events of the year. However, players don't have to wait until the 5th or Turkey Day (25th November this year) for new changes.
Every month sees new fish, bugs and sea creatures coming and going. Each one has a spawn period where players can find them, but that period isn't everlasting. Here's what players can expect once the calendar flips to November.
Ever fish coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in November
These fish will be available in the month of November for Animal Crossing players to look for:
Northern Hemisphere
- Bitterling - 900 bells
- Blowfish - 5,000 bells
- Tuna - 7,000 bells
- Blue marlin - 10,000 bells
- Football fish - 2,500 bells
Southern Hemisphere
- Frog - 120 bells
- Catfish - 800 bells
- Nibble fish - 1,500 bells
- Angelfish - 3,000 bells
- Betta - 2,500 bells
- Rainbowfish - 800 bells
- Giant trevally - 4,500 bells
- Mahi-mahi- 6,000 bells
With new fish coming in, this unfortunately means other fish have to leave to make room. Here's what players will no longer be able to see in Animal Crossing: New Horizons after October 31:
Northern Hemisphere
- Snapping Turtle- 5,000 bells
- Catfish- 800 bells
- Tilapia- 800 bells
- Angelfish- 3,000 bells
- Betta- 2,500 bells
- Rainbowfish- 800 bells
- Moray eel- 2,000 bells
- Ribbon eel- 600 bells
- Giant trevally- 4,500 bells
- Mahi-mahi- 6,000 bells
Southern Hemisphere
- Dab- 300 bells
- Tuna- 7,000 bells
- Blue marlin- 10,000 bells
Many of the fish leaving after October ends are quite lucrative. Animal Crossing players should prioritize these fish in their respective hemispheres so as to not miss out on a golden opportunity to make a decent profit.
Additionally, these fish may be gone for a while, so if the museum doesn't have them, it's the last opportunity to get them. This will help the museum overall and make Blathers a happy villager.