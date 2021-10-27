All critters coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in November

November is set to be a huge month for Animal Crossing players. The 2.0 update, which is both the biggest and the last major update to the game, is arriving and bringing tons of new content. Turkey Day is right around the corner and it will officially be mushrooming season. However, even when there's not a huge update or big events coming, the change in month is an important time for Animal Crossing for the critters.

Critters, which include deep sea creatures, fish, and bugs, come and go every month. Every single critter has monthly spawn times and when that ends, they go away. Here are all the critters coming and going in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in November 2021.

November critters in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Here are all the bugs that will be arriving for the first time in November:

Northern Hemisphere

Damselfly- 500 bells

Mole cricket- 500 bells

Tarantula- 8,000 bells

Southern Hemisphere

Great purple emperor- 3,000 bells

Queen Alexandra's birdwing- 4,000 bells

Banded dragonfly- 4,500 bells

Pondskater- 130 bells

Diving beetle- 800 bells

Violin beetle- 450 bells

Roselia batesi beetle- 3,000 bells

Scorpion- 8,000 bells

The following deep sea creatures will also be arriving in the month of November in Animal Crossing: New Horizons:

Northern Hemisphere

Dungeness crab- 1,900 bells

Red king crab- 8,000 bells

Sea cucumber- 500 bells

Sea pig- 10,000 bells

Snow crab- 6,000 bells

Southern Hemisphere

Sea urchin- 1,700 bells

Slate pencil urchin- 2,000 bells

Gigas giant clam- 15,000 bells

Vampire squid- 10,000 bells

Spotted garden eel- 1,100 bells

Finally, these fish will be available now in the month of November for Animal Crossing players to fish up:

Tuna will be available in the next few days in Animal Crossing. Image via Nintendo

Northern Hemisphere

Bitterling- 900 bells

Blowfish- 5,000 bells

Tuna- 7,000 bells

Blue marlin- 10,000 bells

Football fish- 2,500 bells

Southern Hemisphere

Frog- 120 bells

Catfish- 800 bells

Nibble fish- 1,500 bells

Angelfish- 3,000 bells

Betta- 2,500 bells

Rainbowfish- 800 bells

Giant trevally- 4,500 bells

Mahi-mahi- 6,000 bells

November can be a huge month for selling Animal Crossing fish, bugs and deep sea creatures. This is a great opportunity to get a lot of bells.

Edited by Danyal Arabi