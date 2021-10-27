All critters coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in November

November is set to be a huge month for Animal Crossing players. The 2.0 update, which is both the biggest and the last major update to the game, is arriving and bringing tons of new content. Turkey Day is right around the corner and it will officially be mushrooming season. However, even when there's not a huge update or big events coming, the change in month is an important time for Animal Crossing for the critters.
Critters, which include deep sea creatures, fish, and bugs, come and go every month. Every single critter has monthly spawn times and when that ends, they go away. Here are all the critters coming and going in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in November 2021.
November critters in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Here are all the bugs that will be arriving for the first time in November:
Northern Hemisphere
- Damselfly- 500 bells
- Mole cricket- 500 bells
- Tarantula- 8,000 bells
Southern Hemisphere
- Great purple emperor- 3,000 bells
- Queen Alexandra's birdwing- 4,000 bells
- Banded dragonfly- 4,500 bells
- Pondskater- 130 bells
- Diving beetle- 800 bells
- Violin beetle- 450 bells
- Roselia batesi beetle- 3,000 bells
- Scorpion- 8,000 bells
The following deep sea creatures will also be arriving in the month of November in Animal Crossing: New Horizons:
Northern Hemisphere
- Dungeness crab- 1,900 bells
- Red king crab- 8,000 bells
- Sea cucumber- 500 bells
- Sea pig- 10,000 bells
- Snow crab- 6,000 bells
Southern Hemisphere
- Sea urchin- 1,700 bells
- Slate pencil urchin- 2,000 bells
- Gigas giant clam- 15,000 bells
- Vampire squid- 10,000 bells
- Spotted garden eel- 1,100 bells
Finally, these fish will be available now in the month of November for Animal Crossing players to fish up:
Northern Hemisphere
- Bitterling- 900 bells
- Blowfish- 5,000 bells
- Tuna- 7,000 bells
- Blue marlin- 10,000 bells
- Football fish- 2,500 bells
Southern Hemisphere
- Frog- 120 bells
- Catfish- 800 bells
- Nibble fish- 1,500 bells
- Angelfish- 3,000 bells
- Betta- 2,500 bells
- Rainbowfish- 800 bells
- Giant trevally- 4,500 bells
- Mahi-mahi- 6,000 bells
November can be a huge month for selling Animal Crossing fish, bugs and deep sea creatures. This is a great opportunity to get a lot of bells.