All new critters arriving in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in October

Every month in Animal Crossing, certain critters leave and are replaced by new ones. All critters, whether they are sea creatures, fishes or bugs, have a set time when they spawn in the game. The exodus of critters is more drastic when seasons end, and that's what is happening now.

September is the last summer month and October is the first fall month, meaning a lot of critters will be leaving when summer officially ends, but new ones will be arriving as well. With September almost over and October just over the horizon, here's a list of what critters will be arriving when the calendar flips over.

All Animal Crossing October arrivals

Here are all the fish that will arrive on October 1. There aren't a lot of new fishes coming in, but they still represent an opportunity to complete the museum's collection if players haven't already done so.

Yellow perch- 300 bells

Dab- 300 bells

Dab, a fish arriving in October for New Horizons (Image via Nintendo)

One new insect is arriving in October and it is:

Ladybug- 200 bells

Ladybugs will be making their return to Animal Crossing: New Horizons very soon. Here are all the deep sea creatures that will begin spawning when October arrives.

Seaweed- 600 bells

Spiny lobster- 5,000 bells

Venus' flower basket- 5,000 bells

These deep sea creatures give Animal Crossing players an opportunity to make some bells, as the spiny lobster and the Venus' flower basket are the most expensive critters arriving this month. Additionally, these aren't just arriving in October, but players can also find these critters to fetch them quite a few bells.

Umbrella octopus- 6,000 bells

Mahi-mahi- 6,000 bells (leaving after October)

Golden trout- 15,000 bells

Sturgeon- 10,000 bells

Giant isopod- 12,000 bells (leaving after October)

Ranchu goldfish- 4,500 bells

Snapping turtle- 5,000 bells (leaving after October)

Barred knifejaw- 5,000 bells

Giant trevally- 4,500 bells (leaving after October)

Banded dragonfly- 4,500 bells (leaving after October)

Scorpion- 8,000 bells (leaving after October)

Barelleye- 15,000 bells

Coelacanth- 15,000 bells

Collecting critters can be a great way to make bells in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

