Animal Crossing: New Horizons October update brings refreshed Halloween event, St. Martin's Day, and more

Nintendo announced the return of Brewster and the Roost to Animal Crossing: New Horizons at the recently concluded Nintendo Direct.

The developers also revealed that an "Animal Crossing Direct" would occur in October, throwing more light on subsequent updates, including those around the Roost.

Besides that, heaps of other changes will take place in October. The most visible undoubtedly will be the changes in the foliage of the islands. The light green bushes and leaves will start turning into a vibrant shade of orange and introduce critters and events associated with Fall.

Halloween will take place on October 31 (Image via Nintendo)

In addition, Nintendo released a blog post that highlighted limited-time items for October and November, including "refreshed" items for the Halloween event.

Despite a few getting leaked during the latest content update, the post reveals how there's more to look forward to for this year's iteration of the event.

Refreshed Halloween and other seasonal events and items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Players have uncovered three new Halloween-themed items: Spooky Treats Basket, Spooky Tree, and Spooky Trick Lamp.

They will also need access to the current version of the game to participate in the event. Interestingly, several new items and elements will make their way as soon as Halloween comes around, as they're currently time locked.

In addition, Day of the Dead (November 2), St. Martin's Day (November 11), and Shichigosan (November 15) are new events that will feature in Animal Crossing: New Horizons for the first time.

Day of the Dead is a Mexican festival and will run in Animal Crossing from October 25 to November 3 (Image via Nintendo)

Day of the Dead, a Mexican festival, will run in Animal Crossing from October 25 to November 3. Nintendo shared a screenshot of the "Marigold Decoration" to inform fans about the upcoming event.

St. Martin's Day will run from November 1 to November 11, giving gamers a chance to grab the Mochi lantern, which will serve as the event's limited-time item in Animal Crossing.

Lastly, Shichigosan will run from November 11 to November 20 and will fetch players the Chitose Candy.

